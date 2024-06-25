This productive mixed farming unit with a variety of lotting options is now on the market

Woodcockdale Farm has been in the same hands since 1961 and over the years has been expanded through the acquisition of several neighbouring and additional outlying areas of land at Williamscraig, Easter Carribber, Castlehill and land at Manuel Mill.

The farming system at Woodcockdale was historically centred on a mixed dairy and arable system with cereals and temporary grass grown as part of the rotation and with some of the grain and all of the straw used for home consumption.

In 2008, there was a change in the farming policy and the dairy enterprise was replaced with a predominately grassland based cropping system to accommodate the larger beef enterprise and the addition of a closed Lleyn cross sheep flock.

The farmland at Woodcockdale comprises an excellent mix of productive arable, silage and pasture ground along with several areas of grazing land and a mix of amenity woodland areas located throughout the holding providing shelter and amenity.

The farmland extends to approximately 261.27 Ha (645.60 Acres) in total, with the majority of the arable and pasture ground largely classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.1 and 4.1/4.2 with some smaller areas of Grade 5 and 6 forming an excellent mix of grazing ground.

Duncan Barrie, partner handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “Woodcockdale Farm presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a mixed farming unit located in a highly accessible location within a sought after area of West Lothian.

“The farm is split by the main roads and therefore is for sale as a whole or in six separate lots, offering a variety of options for interested parties to either buy the farm in its entirety, or purchase the desired portion to their needs.”

The property at Woodcockdale includes a modern eight-bedroom farmhouse situated just to the south of the farm steading and providing spacious accommodation over two floors.

The farm benefits from an excellent range of modern and traditional farm buildings which are situated in a group and are surrounded by a productive block of farmland and amenity woodland which bounds the southern bank of the River Avon.

This area of West Lothian is well served by a wide variety of agricultural contractors, merchants, and suppliers.

Regular livestock sales are held at UA Stirling Agricultural Centre which is 20 miles to the north west, and Lanark 28 miles to the south west providing an excellent outlet for high quality livestock which the surrounding area is renowned for producing.

Traditionally this area of West Lothian is known for its fertile land, capable of producing high yields of a versatile range of crops and is well suited to mixed livestock production.

The farm benefits from an attractive outlook across the surrounding countryside to the north east and west.

The area is home to an array of wildlife and provides great scope for the outdoor enthusiasts and is within close proximity to both the M9 and M8 offering easy access to the whole of Central Scotland, Fife and beyond and Woodcockdale is within an hour’s drive of both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Woodcockdale Farm, Linlithgow, West Lothian, is for sale through Galbraith at offers over £3,595,000 as a whole or in the following lots:

Lot 1: Offers Over £800,000

Lot 2: Offers Over £1,125,000

Lot 3: Offers Over £520,000

Lot 4: Offers Over £475,000

Lot 5: Offers Over £440,000

Lot 6: Offers Over £235,000

