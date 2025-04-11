Those responsible for starting Corrick Road wildfire should be held to account - Sheerin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin MLA Emma Sheerin has said those responsible for starting a wildfire at Corrick Road should be held to account.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It took more than 54 firefighters over four hours to put the fire out, working alongside the NIFRS specialist wildfire team to overcome the difficult terrain and logistical challenges.

The fire service also stated that the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mid Ulster MLA said: “I want to extend my sincere thanks to the firefighters and emergency service personnel who worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire.

Firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents overnight and attended other emergency calls across Northern Ireland. (Pic: NIFRS)

“Authorities have indicated that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately. This is deeply concerning.

“Those responsible must be held to account.”

This morning, a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson provided an update on wildfires.

“Firefighters continued to respond to wildfire incidents overnight and attended other emergency calls across Northern Ireland,” they said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Regional Control Room received 259 calls yesterday, 53 of the 149 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

“At 4.23pm yesterday evening, Firefighters were called to reports of a gorse fire on Friary Road, Newtownhamilton. Five Fire Appliances and 25 Firefighters attended the incident. The incident was dealt with by 7.18pm.

“Firefighters were called to a report of 25 acres of gorse on fire yesterday evening at 4.48pm on Corrick Road, Draperstown. Five Fire Appliances, the Command Support Unit and Specialist Wildfire teams attended the incident. The incident was dealt with by 9.33pm.

“Firefighters were also called to reports of a 1 mile fire front gorse fire on the Bunnisnagapple Road, Lisnaskea at 9.22pm yesterday evening. Three Fire Appliances and 15 Firefighters attended the scene. The incident was dealt with by 11.46pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All gorse fires from yesterday evening have been dealt with.

“Our Firefighters continued to respond to a number of other emergency incidents across the night, including an industrial fire in on Cloghanramer Road, Newry, with 6 Fire Appliances and 56 Firefighters in attendance, a rescue in the Upper Springfield Road area of Belfast, with specialist rescue teams and 2 Fire Appliances and a house fire in Lisnaskea with 3 Fire Appliances and 15 Firefighters at the scenes.

“With the weather warning still in place, we are appealing to the public to adhere to our fire safety advice. Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999,” the NIFRS spokesperson concluded.