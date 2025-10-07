Thousands enjoy weekend of local food and entertainment at the 2025 Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival

The Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival returned from Friday to Sunday, October 3-5.

THE much-loved Salmon and Whiskey Festival returned to the picturesque village of Bushmills for a three-day celebration, showcasing the fantastic food and drink the village and surrounding areas has to offer.

Across the weekend, thousands of visitors were treated to an array of locally sourced fayre with tasting events, cookery demos, live music, and of course the world class welcome Causeway Coast and Glens is renowned for.

Due to the impact of Storm Amy, it became necessary to adapt elements of the programme to indoor venues, with a few minor and unavoidable cancellations.

Council’s Events Team would like to thank everyone involved for their patience and generosity in relocating elements of the entertainment programme to allow the festival spirit to continue throughout the town.

The weekend kicked off in style on Friday night with three award-winning local restaurants offering bespoke menus created especially for the festival.

After a successful debut in 2024, Gary Stewart of Tartine at The Distillers Arms returned with his sold-out ‘Salmon & Whiskey Supper Club’ in conjunction with the Slemish Market Supper Club.

The Bistro at the Courthouse hosted a very special evening focusing on food and drink produce from the Causeway Coast and Glens, with entertainment from local storyteller Colin Irwin and musician Anna Brolly. The Bushmills Inn also showcased their ‘Innkeepers Menu’ – a three-course dinner with the dishes inspired by salmon and whiskey.

On Saturday, the infamous cookery theatre returned with demonstrations taking place in Dunluce Parish Church, where social media star The Hungry Hooker rustled up a storm of his own in the kitchen.

Visitors attending the festival had an opportunity to sample some of the wonderful local ‘Food & Drink Producer Award Winners of 2025’ for themselves over the long weekend at Bushmills Visitor Information Centre.

The recently restored ‘Courthouse’ Shared Space Creative Hub presented a programme of events for all the family, welcoming visitors to see its historic transformation into a shared space and creative hub for the community. Throughout the weekend visitors, were treated to a host of local chefs displaying their incredible culinary skills in The Courthouse Kitchen and The Bistro at the Courthouse.

While in Main Street Car Park on Sunday, celebrity chef Suzie Lee demonstrated how to prepare salmon, whiskey and accompanying local produce to elevate and enhance meals at home.

Throughout the weekend, the world-famous Bushmills Distillery hosted tours, whiskey tastings, and live music. Visitors had the chance to enjoy a walking tour through the working core of the world’s oldest licensed distillery, then taste for themselves the culmination of more than 400 years of expertise and innovation.

Always a busy part of the festival, Naturally North Coast & Glens hosted a reduced food market in the village on Sunday. There was an offering of many delicious food and drink from local producers, including baked goods, jams and sauces, sweet treats and of course, a variety of fresh seafood.

Local resident Antony Macnaghten invited visitors to join his bookable Heritage Walking Tour of Bushmills, taking them through the town to share stories of what makes the town so special.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Richard Stewart, who attended over the weekend, said: “I was delighted to attend the Salmon and Whiskey Festival on Sunday and meet the many visitors who travelled to the Causeway Coast and Glens for the weekend.

“We are extremely proud that our annual festival shines a spotlight on the fantastic food and drink offering we have both in the village of Bushmills, and right across our borough. The event brings together the artisan producers behind their products and highlights the heritage of Bushmills against the backdrop of the River Bush and the world famous Old Bushmills Distillery.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in making this much-loved festival a success for 2025 – we very much look forward to next year’s event.”

The Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey event was supported by Bushmills local businesses, Taste Causeway, Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market, and the Bushmills Distillery.