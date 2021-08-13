Three brothers die in accident in manure pit

The tragic incident took place on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post the Ohio Holstein Association extended condolences to the Wuebker family on the loss of their three sons, Brad, Todd, and Gary Wuebker of Mercer County.

The brothers died after being trapped in a manure pit at a farm near St. Henry, Ohio on Tuesday.

Local emergency units were called to the farm at 12.30 p.m. when three men were passed out in a manure pit. St. Henry Fire Department Chief, Matt Lefeld said the men were pulled from the pit and non-mobile and unconscious. The brothers, Gary, Todd and Brad Wuebker, were doing maintenance on the manure pump when the accident occurred.