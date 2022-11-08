Earlier this year, the commission embarked on a web design and development project for its corporate, consumer and education websites - www.lmcni.com, www.beefandlambni.com and www.food4life.org.uk

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson, commented: “The LMC website plays an important role in keeping stakeholders and Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assurance (NIFQA) participants informed of the very latest market developments and news relevant to our industry.

“The website is home to a host of new features which we hope will improve visitors’ experience.

LMC marketing and communications manager, Lauren Patterson.

"This includes a voice recording updated daily with factory quotes, a video library and upcoming events section.

“Of course, visitors to the LMC website will also have access to all the FQAS documentation, various market reports, news stories and industry relevant publications that we have typically provided on an ongoing basis.”

The redesign of the Commission’s consumer facing website, beefandlambni.com has also brought with it the introduction of new features.

Lauren said: “Our consumer website is home to dozens of healthy and nutritious NIFQA beef and lamb recipes.

"To simplify the process for consumers planning to use our recipes, we have developed an interactive shopping list generator. This enables website visitors to first of all browse our recipes and save their favourites, and subsequently generate and tailor a shopping list for the dishes they have chosen.”

Another branch of the Commission’s work focuses on education. The Commission’s website dedicated to this area is www.food4life.org.uk

“The education site is home to an expansive range of NIFQA beef and lamb recipes that are tailored to suit practical cookery lessons.