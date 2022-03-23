Three mountains involved in Mournes gorse fire - Public advised to avoid area

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are advising the public to avoid the area as they tackle the blaze, which spread across three mountains.

Earlier this morning NIFRS confirmed they were still in attendance at Kilkeel Road, Spelga Dam.

In their most recent update, NIFRS said firefighters are working hard to extinguish the fire on Cock Mountain and Hen Mountain, using beaters and knapsack sprayers.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mournes last night. Image: Cllr Glyn Hanna

Mourne councillor, Glyn Hanna, is saddened to see fires on the mountains so early in the year.

“This fire will kill and damage wildlife and the environment,” Cllr Hanna stated.

“It will require a lot of fire and rescue resources to put the fire out.

“I really do hope people are not responsible for starting the fire, as it takes years for the mountains to fully recover from a fire.