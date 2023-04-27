Three people confirmed dead following serious accident near Aughnacloy, County Tyrone
Three people have sadly died following a road traffic collision in the Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy, County Tyrone, early this morning (Thursday 27 April).
By Joanne Knox
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Sergeant Harrison, from the Collision Investigation Unit, commented: “Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced. The road remains closed at this stage.
“Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course.”
