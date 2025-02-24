Three rural young people take on new roles to represent members throughout England and Wales

James Nixey has been elected as the new chair of The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC) and will represent more than 23,000 rural young people across England and Wales.

Mr Nixey, who is a self-employed electrician from Buckinghamshire and has always been involved in the family’s farm, has been a part of the NFYFC officer team for two years, having held the vice chair position.

Jessica Rose from Nottinghamshire and Alex McMenemy from Co Durham will also join the officer team as vice chairs, with all three members taking seats on NFYFC’s board of management.

Mr Nixey, 28, is a club leader for Princes Risborough YFC, the club he first joined as a member in 2008. He is also a Buckinghamshire Council Rep and held the position of national chair of NFYFC’s membership and marketing steering group in 2024-25.

Jessica Rose, James Nixey and Alex McMenemy

NFYFC’s council elections took place on 23 February 2025 in Warwickshire, where Mr Nixey vowed to champion the vital role of YFC in rural communities throughout his year in office.

NFYFC chair of council 2025-26 James Nixey said: “I’m incredibly proud to be elected as the new chair of NFYFC’s council and it will be my privilege to represent 575 YFCs across England and Wales and more than 23,000 members.

“Our organisation is made up of thousands of volunteers who give up hours of their time to create safe spaces for rural young people to get together every week.

“While my family has always been involved in farming, I am not a farmer, and I hope my YFC journey will inspire others to join from non-farming backgrounds.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer and everyone is welcome to join and be part of this amazing organisation.

“The benefits of being part of YFC are immense, and I want to showcase them far and wide – so more people can gain skills, build friendships, and create unforgettable experiences.”

NFYFC vice chair of council Jessica Rose said: “I have been proud to represent YFC over the past year as a vice chair and I’m looking forward to continuing in the role for another year.

“After 13 years in YFC, I have a great understanding of what matters most to our members and am committed to representing their voices.”

NFYFC vice chair of council Alex McMenemy said: “I am extremely proud and excited to have the chance to represent YFC members as part of the NFYFC officer team.

“It’s a challenging time for agriculture, and I’m committed to representing young farmers’ voices to ensure they are heard and that future opportunities remain open to them.”

More than 80 members gathered in Warwickshire to elect the new officer team and pass motions that affect the running of the organisation.

The NFYFC council is made up of YFC members, associate members and co-options from across England and Wales and is elected by YFC members to represent their views.

Through steering groups, the NFYFC Ccuncil also shape the programmes of work at NFYFC – planning events, competitions, projects and training for members.

During the Saturday of the council weekend, YFC members also met at NFYFC’s annual summit to discuss plans for the year.