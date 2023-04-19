​The ticket only event will be held at Gally Hill Farm, County Antrim, on Saturday 5 August.

FarmFLiX, whose farming videos receive hundreds of thousands of views each month, will be donating all of the proceeds from this year’s driver entry fees to the Air Ambulance NI Charity.

The tractor racing contest is the only one of its kind across the UK and Ireland, and FarmFLiX is reminding fans that ticket sales must end at midnight on 30 of April to allow preparations to begin.

Tickets are available at www.farmflix.tv/onthepull with a range of offers available, including free entry for children under 15 when accompanied by an adult, and reduced rates for those who car-share while travelling to the event.

The event was last held in 2019 and interest in this year’s #OnThePull is set to be high. Indeed, FarmFLiX’s videos of the 2019 contest have now been viewed more than a million times online.

This year, more than 100 drivers will battle it out in a series of head-to-head races, all while pulling one of six fully loaded Redrock trailers newly constructed for the competition.

Organisers have created a brand new course, including a 140m hill climb and obstacle challenges to test both engine power and driver skill. Drivers will race each other against the clock for a place on the leaderboard before entering the knockout stages in their respective classes.In a first for the event, every driver will be guaranteed at least two pulls against the clock, meaning more than 100 races, with live commentary for spectators to enjoy. Two tractors will be ready to go at all times, ensuring the action remains fast and furious.

FarmFLiX announce return of On The Pull for 2023.

FarmFLiX founder, John McClean, commented: “#OnThePull is back and it’s even bigger and better for 2023. If you or your children love tractors or high-horsepower engines, then you do not want to miss this event. It takes a lot of time and organisation to prepare the event site in the middle of a working farm, so I would like to remind everyone who wants to enjoy this fantastic family day out, that they need to purchase their tickets before sales end at midnight on Sunday 30 April.

“With interest so high, we have made space for more than three times the number of tractors previously accommodated in 2019. We’ve also made several improvements. We’re using concrete weighted blocks instead of water cubes to offer a more consistent pull for competitors and a lower centre of gravity. For those who want to renew rivalries, we’re also aiming to accommodate friends in the same tractor class who want to race each other.

“Finally, in an important development, FarmFLiX is delighted the farming community is pulling together with us to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance NI charity. Last year alone their crew responded to some 70 farming and workplace emergency callouts across Northern Ireland. They are a vital and often life-saving support for the rural and farming communities here, so this year all the proceeds from our driver entry fees are going directly to the charity.”

Among some of Ireland’s most famous farming social media stars attending on the day will be YouTube’s Farmer Phil and iFarmWeFarm.

FARMFLiX announce the return of On The Pull for 2023 with Dr Sinead Campbell-Grey.

TikTok’s famous Donkey262 will be competing with the ‘Mighty 90’, while the whole FarmFLiX team will be on-site filming proceedings.

FarmFLiX fans will also be treated to Alan Clyde and John McClean in head-to-head action, as McClean’s John Deere 6910s takes on Clyde’s New Holland TSA115 in their very own grudge match.

Armagh-based agricultural machinery manufacturer, Redrock Machinery, is supplying six 26ft trailers, all of which have been specially customised for the event.

There will be catering, toilets and car parking available on the day.

FarmFLiX announce return of On The Pull for 2023. An image from the event last held in 2019.

Individual Spectator Tickets are priced at £25 (including car parking) and anyone aged 15 and under will receive free entry with an accompanying adult. A discounted option is also available as a ‘Full Car Ticket’, offering access for up to five adults in a single vehicle priced at £85.

There will be no entry to the event without a ticket, so be sure to get yours before midnight on Sunday 30 April.