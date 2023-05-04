Tidy Dancer smashes commercial in calf records selling for £23,000 at Jalex Select Sale
A much-admired Limousin heifer smashed all UK and Ireland commercial in calf records when it sold for £23,000 at the recent Jalex Select Sale.
The on farm sale of commercial heifers was staged by James and Nelson Alexander, Randalstown.
With 200 head on offer, it was billed by auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington as the largest on farm sale in the UK and Ireland by one consignor.
Pre-sale interest was immense, with the reputation for quality and performance from the Jalex stable at an all time high.
Hitting the headlines at £23,000 was Limousin heifer Tidy Dancer. She is sired by Wilodge LJ, out of a Powerhouse Elite ex show heifer that goes back to a Ronick Hawk sired hybrid heifer from a pedigree BB cow.
With James Little in the rostrum, there were bids from all sides of the packed sale ring, in addition to a flurry of bids online. The successful purchaser was Newtown Glen Farm, Cushendall.
Chasing this at £12,500 was the eye-catching maiden heifer BFF. This one had been destined for Balmoral Show but, due to entries being cut, she was offered for sale.
Sired by the British Blue bull Imperial, this prospect was sold to Ivan Lynn and Sons, Armoy.
The Alexander family were delighted with the trade on the day and what they considered to be their “best offering to date”.
Buyers attended from right across the UK and Ireland, in addition to a massive following online via Marteye.
In advance of the sale, the team at Marteye was able to report that there were 4,939 registered buyers approved for the Jalex Select Sale, with 44 lots sold online.
And, at the peak of the sale, there were approximately 5,000 viewers tuned in from all over the world.
A full clearance of almost 200 head saw prices range from £2,200 to £23,000 with an average of £3,436.
Commenting after the sale, James Alexander said: “We would like to wish all of our purchasers the best of luck with their cattle.
“There was plenty of value throughout the auction as well as our headlining cattle, and we are confident that our heifers will perform well on their new farms,” he added.