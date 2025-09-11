TikTok and Agri Aware farm safety initiative ahead of National Ploughing Championships

Farming remains Ireland’s most dangerous occupation, with fatal farm incidents this year already reaching 2024's levels.

Over the past decade, vehicles and machinery alone have accounted for approximately 51% of all farm fatalities in Ireland, according to recent Health & Safety Authority data.

In response to this growing crisis, TikTok and Agri Aware, an agricultural trust funded by patrons within the agri-food industry, has announced a strategic partnership to drive awareness of farm safety and farmer well-being challenges through Ireland’s thriving #FarmTok community. The initiative will harness TikTok’s reach of 2.4 million monthly active users in Ireland, combined with Agri Aware’s trusted expertise in agricultural education.

The collaboration will focus on three critical areas: physical safety risks around machinery and livestock; well-being and physical health; and building stronger networks within farming communities.

Susan Moss, head of public policy and government relations at TikTok Ireland, Irish Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae, and Marcus O’Halloran, executive director of Agri Aware

This approach recognises that farm safety extends beyond just physical hazards to encompass the mental health challenges facing rural Ireland.

The new initiative builds on the success of Agri Aware’s Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign first launched in October 2024 with backing from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of State at the Department Michael Healy-Rae said: “I am very proud to be here today to launch this partnership between Agri Aware and TikTok for the National Ploughing Championships 2025.

“Farming is an immensely important, yet challenging and stressful occupation and the safety, health, and well-being of our farmers is of paramount importance.

TikTok and Agri Aware have announced a strategic partnership to drive awareness of farm safety and farmer wellbeing challenges through Ireland's thriving #FarmTok community

“That’s why earlier in the year, in April, my department launched an open call for projects focused on this topic. Agri Aware’s Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign directly complements the work of our department, and I am delighted that they are collaborating with TikTok to deliver this campaign directly to farmers and their families, but also the wider public using the platform every day.

“This campaign will deliver practical tips and best practice advice to farmers about how to protect themselves on the farm and look after their physical and mental health, and there’s no doubt that TikTok will have a real impact on the reach and impact of these messages to everyone in the farming sector.”

At the heart of the campaign is prominent Irish #FarmTok creator Fiona Bergin (@Fionaberginx), whose authentic farming content has attracted almost half a million TikTok followers. Working closely with Agri Aware’s educational insights, Fiona will create and share dedicated farm safety and wellbeing content for the farming community that will be amplified on TikTok.

Susan Moss, head of public policy and government relations, TikTok Ireland, said: “Rural communities are at the heart of Ireland's culture, and TikTok is proud to support Agri Aware in putting farm safety and well-being to the forefront.

“By amplifying the voices of our #FarmTok creators, and engaging our #FarmTok community, which has more than doubled to 1m posts since last year, we hope to encourage open conversations on farm safety and help strengthen farming communities nationwide.”

Also speaking at the initiative, Agri Aware chair Shay Galvin said: “We are delighted to partner with TikTok at this year’s National Ploughing Championships to further amplify the Sowing Wellbeing in Every Field campaign.

“This campaign is hugely important, as the three topics it highlights pass the door of many, if not all farm families.

“Our hope is that these stories will encourage conversations among farmers who may be struggling, while giving them the confidence and tools to overcome their challenges.

“We are grateful to TikTok for helping us connect with the farming community through their platform. We look forward to engaging with farmers at the National Ploughing Championships and gathering valuable insights on farm safety and overall well-being.”

The campaign will feature prominently at this year’s National Ploughing Championships (16th-18th September 2025), where it will reach thousands of farmers, agricultural professionals, and communities from across the country in person.

This activation forms part of TikTok’s presence at Ireland’s largest agricultural event and will serve as a launching pad to gather survey insights from the farming community, which will be shared with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to inform future farm safety initiatives and policy development.