'Time for decisive action to end foul odour at Warrenpoint Port' - Ennis

Sinn Féin South Down MLA Sinéad Ennis has announced that the party is withdrawing from the Board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move follows ongoing issues around the storage and handling of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) by Re-Gen at the port, which is emitting a foul odour and impacting the health and well-being of the surrounding community.

“After considering this course of action for some time, Sinn Féin has decided to resign from the Board of Warrenpoint Harbour Authority with immediate effect," said Ms Ennis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For years, we have worked in good faith to represent our community on the board, especially regarding the persistent and unacceptable odour.

stock image

“Despite repeatedly raising these serious concerns, clearly documented in multiple board meeting minutes, they have been ignored. We now feel we have no other option but to resign.

“Public health and well-being must always come first. It’s clear the odour from the port is having a serious impact on the lives of people in Warrenpoint.

“The Environment Minister, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency, and the Warrenpoint Harbour Authority have consistently failed to act and resolve this issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not consider re-engagement until there is a complete and permanent end to all RDF activities at Warrenpoint Port. That requires a credible plan and decisive leadership. “Sinn Féin will continue to demand immediate action to eliminate this foul odour and protect our community’s health.”