'Time for meaningful action' as cost of TB to public purse over past five years is revealed

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister, Andrew Muir, has been urged to take “meaningful action” after the cost of bovine Tuberculosis (bTB) over the last five financial years was laid bare.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, TB has cost Northern Ireland’s public purse £231,441,282 since 2019, with the cost almost doubling over the course of the five years.

In 2019/20, the total TB compensation paid was £19,481,577, while £28,036,000 was paid out in compensation in 2021/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023/24, the total amount of compensation paid rose to £36,498,440.

Patsy McGlone MLA.

For all the costs associated with the control of bTB in Northern Ireland, including veterinary service costs, haulier costs, salvage etc, the total expenditure was £55,686,765.59 in 2023/24 – £19,582,255.66 more than in 2019/20.

The breakdown of figures over the past five years was provided by the department following a written request submitted by Mid Ulster SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone.

Commenting on the costs, Mr McGlone said: “Firstly, our thoughts must be with farm families who suffer such loss and distress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The compensation alone has almost doubled in the last five years to £36.5million.

“Add another £19m of associated costs for 2023/24 to a total of £55.7m for one year. With a total cost of £231,441,282m over five years and predictions that the incoming year will be worse, it is high time the minister took meaningful actions, not yet another committee, which gives every impression of kicking the tin further down the alley.”

Last month, Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher met with the newly established TB Partnership Steering Group for the first time.

The group, which is made up of experts from farming, industry, environmental and veterinary communities, was established following a recommendation from the CVO as part of his review of bTB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review was published in November 2024 and outlined 40 proposals aimed at reducing and eliminating bTB in Northern Ireland if implemented.

Speaking following the initial meeting of the steering group, Brian Dooher said: “The establishment of this steering group is the start of our journey to control and eradicate this disease in Northern Ireland. The Tuberculosis Partnership Steering Group will represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences relevant to driving forward the eradication of bovine TB.

“This is a new and radical form of bTB governance for Northern Ireland and will be a unique coalition in managing the disease. It is important that government engages with this form of partnership working and enters dialogue openly with stakeholders adopting a solution focused mindset. We welcome the new members of the partnership group and look forward to working with them to develop a delivery plan which will outline key actions to be taken forward in the time ahead.”