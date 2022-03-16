Time is quickly running out for a united approach against red diesel rebate removal

There is a growing sense of unease as 1 April fast approaches, bringing with it changes to the permitted use of red diesel.

“Time is running out for a broader coalition of parties and politicians to purposefully call for the delay, and ultimate scrapping, of the proposal,” DUP assemblyman William Irwin has warned.

The Newry and Armagh representative is imploring all politicians to take a united approach against the looming removal of the rebate.

William Irwin MLA pictured with Mark and Robert King of Kings Quarry, Armagh, discussing the impact the red diesel rebate changes will have on quarrying.

He commented: “I have been in contact with a growing number of people involved in industry in Northern Ireland and there is certainly a growing sense of unease as the 1 April approaches.

“What this change will mean in terms of the use of fuels, is that costs associated with, for instance, the construction industry will rocket considerably, and how will these costs be met?

“There is no doubt emerging from a global pandemic, the worsening situation in Ukraine and the massive implications, not only for Ukrainian people, but also Europe in terms of goods and food supplies, this is not a time for the Treasury to introduce this policy.”

Mr Irwin continued: “Whilst, yes, we recognise that unprecedented levels of support have been provided throughout the pandemic, which was a lifeline for businesses and there is a job of work for the Treasury in addressing this debt, I do not feel this is the time to place even greater burdens on business and, ultimately, at the end of the supply chain – consumers.”

He added: “I have met and spoken with a number of quarry businesses and they are deeply concerned by the significant added costs this will bring to their production operations.

“Fuel is a high use input for quarry businesses and with the cost of fuel already at record prices due to the Ukraine crisis, I feel it is unfair and harsh for the Treasury to push forward with the rebate change in the middle of this storm of uncertainty.

“I have spoken with the agriculture and economy ministers and raised my concerns, as some of the most affected businesses will be quarry owners in border areas as their competitors, a few miles away in the Republic of Ireland, will be operating at lower costs which will mean a difference of hundreds of the thousands each year.