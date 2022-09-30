Toby and Charlie are just two of the dogs currently available for adoption in NI

Charlie is a six-year-old Collie/Spaniel cross.

He is a brilliant boy and is currently living in a foster home.

His foster carers say he’s a fantastic dog and they adore having him around.

Charlie

They’ve said that he’s full of energy, fun and has lots of love to give.

His favourite toy is a tennis ball and he loves to play fetch.

Charlie also really likes getting out for walks and is happy to travel in the car to head off on adventures.

Charlie can be quite strong on the lead and so will need someone who can manage this.

Toby

He needs a home with a good-sized secure garden that he can run around and play in.

Charlie has not been around many dogs, so he is uncomfortable when they are near and may bark if they get too close, this means that Charlie will need quieter walking areas and should be the only pet within the home.

Any children in the home should be 16 and over. Find out more about adopting Charlie here.

Toby is a one-year-old Labrador/Poodle cross (Labradoodle).

Charlie

Toby’s favourite toy to play with is a tennis ball and he’s very keen to get some tasty treats, which is very useful for training.

He loves attention from his favourite humans and is an affectionate boy once he gets to know you.

The ideal owner for Toby would be someone who is used to big strong dogs and can handle them on the lead.

Toby requires someone who is around for most of the day to help him settle into his new home.

Toby

Adopters should be willing to do multiple meets at the centre to give Toby time get comfortable around them.

He would be best suited to a quiet, adult only home with no visiting children. He would also need quiet walking areas with no traffic.

Learn more about Toby here.