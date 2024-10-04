Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of community drop-in sessions on the multi-agency work being undertaken to address blue green algae and wider water quality issues are being held around the Lough Neagh shoreline in the coming weeks.

The three sessions will provide an opportunity for the community living around the lough to learn more about blue green algae and the actions needed to improve water quality.

Representatives from the Department as well as partner organisations working on Lough Neagh will also be available to discuss their role in tackling the issue as well as offering advice to members of the public about what they can do to help reduce pollution of our waterways.

Groups represented at the event will include NIEA, DAERA Marine and Fisheries Group, AFBI, Public Health Agency, NI Water, the Food Standards Agency, and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, as well as local non-governmental environmental organisations such as the Rivers Trust and Lough Neagh Partnership.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir pictured with a range of stakeholders on the shores of Lough Neagh where they discussed the new Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan earlier this year. (Pic: Brian Thompson)

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “Blue green algae is a complex issue that has been decades in the making and it will take decades to fix, but that can only be done by everyone coming together to learn more about it, understand what we are doing to tackle it and contribute to finding solutions.

“I am fully committed to protecting this natural resource and our water quality for generations to come, but we must all work together - government, industry and community – to achieve that. One example of that is this week’s announcement of almost half a million pounds of government funding to five suppliers to develop physical, chemical or biological solutions to treat the blooms by tapping into new innovative ideas and technologies.

“These drop-in sessions are another example of the importance of working together towards a solution. I would urge anyone with an interest in the lough and who is seeking to increase their understanding of the role they can play in protecting it to pop into their local session and chat to the many organisations taking part. The organisations will share the latest information about its work and be available to discuss any questions and concerns the public may have."

The sessions are running from 12 noon to 7pm on the following dates:

- Wednesday, 9 October - The Marina Centre, 135A Shore Road, Ballyronan BT45 6JG.

- Wednesday, 16 October– St Clare's Community Hall, 55 Chapel Road, Glenavy, Dundrod BT29 4LY.

- Wednesday, 23 October– Craigavon Civic Centre, 66 Lakeview Rd, Craigavon BT64 1AL.

For more information on the community drop-in sessions and DAERA's response to blue-green algae in Lough Neagh, please visit Blue-Green Algae | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (daera-ni.gov.uk)