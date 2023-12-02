Tom Perry raises £10,250 in aid of Rural Support’s Life Beyond Programme

Saturday 29 July saw Tom Perry smash the Irish Lamb nine-hour shearing record while raising money and awareness for local charity, Rural Support.

Taking on this record was no easy task.

Tom had been training, preparing, and working extremely hard all year to make the record attempt possible.

He has had a fantastic team of people working away in the background, helping to make it all happen.

Kevin Doherty, CEO Rural Support, Norma Hoy (Owner of the farm that the record was hosted on), Kim Perry, Tom Perry (record breaker), Niamh Woods, James McComb and William Jones. (Pic: Rural Support)

Tom raised an amazing sum of £10,250 for Rural Support’s Life Beyond Programme.

Rural Support were delighted to catch up with Tom and his team recently to receive the fantastic donation from the event.

Life Beyond provides a unique combination of support, specifically tailored to what each family needs, with an all-in approach that incorporates various aspects of the farming family and the farming enterprise that has been affected by the loss.

It provides farm business, financial and technical mentoring support, alongside emotional health, and bereavement counselling including trauma support where needed.

It also works with farmers and their families where there is a terminal diagnosis within the family, in order to help them plan and to give them space to spend with their loved ones.

Commenting on the donation, Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support, said: “It was great to catch up with Tom and his team and we are just delighted with the fantastic amount of money Tom and the team have raised for Rural Support’s Life Beyond Programme.

“This has helped to raise the profile of Rural Support and our work across the nation and further afield, at the same time. We are so grateful to Tom and his team for everything they have done for the charity.”

Through this event and record attempt, Tom has helped raised awareness of Rural Support and their work with farmers and farming families, highlighting the importance of support when it is needed and looking out for yourself and those around you to help run a successful farm business and work together as a farming family.

