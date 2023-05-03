The pre-sale judging was carried out by Robert McWilliams from the Stranagone herd in Northern Ireland, who was shadowed by Guto Owen. The sale saw 37 bulls sold to an average price of £5420.27 with a 65% clearance. An additional two heifers were also forward for sale, reaching an average price of £3307.50.

The top price of the day, at 8,200gns, was secured by 15-month-old Hendy Tonka from J A W Rees’ Powys-based Hendy herd. Tonka was born to Hendy Ophelia, a daughter of Tweeddale Lookout, and he was sired by the Irish-born Lisnagre Nero. At the fall of the hammer, the successful bidder for this promising young bull was R T Watkins of Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

An impressive four bulls all reached the next highest price of 8,000gns – the first of these was Belan Stan, bred by J S Abel of Llanidloes, Powys. This 19-month-old was sired by popular AI bull Balthayock Musketeer, and his dam Belan Peach is a daughter of Tweeddale Marcus. Winning the bid and taking Stan home was J G and M W A Clayton of Newtown, Powys.

Lot 67 Hendy Tonka sold for 8200gns

The next bull to reach 8,000gns was the day’s Overall Champion, 18-month-old Castellmawr Supermario from A and M Williams’ herd in Gwynedd. This impressive bull is out of Castellmawr Non, a daughter of Goldstar Gentleman, and he was sired by Caylers Olympus. Supermario will be heading to his new home in Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd, under the care of final bidder M G Roberts.

Also selling for 8,000gns was Reserve Overall Champion Dooley Saracen, who had made the journey over from breeder D Thornley’s holding in Leicestershire. Saracen was sired by Sportsmans Linesman, and his dam Dooley Ovita goes back to former National Charolais Show Reserve Supreme Champion Davally Igolo. This 17-month-old caught the attention of M P B Ashton and Son, who won the bid and will be taking him back to their holding in Welshpool, Powys.

The final bull to reach the 8,000gns mark was Caylers Trigger from the well-known Caylers herd in Hertfordshire. Trigger’s sire is the Irish-born easy calver Rosanna Jupiter, and his dam Caylers Lucy is a daughter of the 10,000gns Thrunton Goldeneye. At 14 months old, Trigger was amongst the youngest of the bulls forward for sale, and his potential was recognised by W T L Walters who secured the final bid and will be taking him back to Brecon, Powys.

Two bulls managed to secure the next highest price of 7,500gns. The first of these was 16-month-old Montgomery Seimon, bred locally by Roberts and Jones. Seimon is out of Montgomery Nevada, a daughter of Balmyle Harlequin, and he was sired by Balthayock Musketeer. Seimon will be journeying over to Brecon, Powys, where he will join the herd of successful bidder D L J Powell.

Lot 24 Belan Stan sold for 8000gns

Also selling for 7,500gns was Hendy Tornado, another from J A W Rees’ Hendy herd. This 15-month-old was sired by Balthayock Musketeer, and his dam is Hendy Pixie, a homebred daughter of Hendy Ivanhoe. Tornado will be making the trip over to Dinedor, Herefordshire, under the care of winning bidder D J Cleland.

The next highest price of 7,000gns was attained by 18-month-old Trefaldwyn Stella, bred by R A Owen of Welshpool. Stella has quite the lineage, having been sired by the 28,000gns Brampton Nacodar, and his dam Trefaldwyn Ohsolovely being a daughter of the popular easy-calver Blelack Digger. Winning the bid for this strapping young lad was T E Williams and Sons of Caersws, Powys.

Taking the next top price of 6,800gns was Montgomery Schubert, also from Roberts and Jones, and a half-brother to Seimon. Like Seimon, Schubert was also sired by Balthayock Musketeer, while his dam Montgomery Pinstripe goes back to former Carlisle Supreme Champion Gretnahouse Jugular. This 19-month-old caught the eye of S B Owen and Co., who was the successful bidder and will be introducing him to their herd in Newtown, Powys.

Finally, selling for a final price of 6,500gns was Maerdy Saceus from D E Evans’ well-known Maerdy herd based in Mold, Flintshire. Saceus is out of Maerdy Nicola, a daughter of the 10,000gns Blelack Fabulous, and he was sired by the Spanish-born Maerdy Figaro-W. This 18-month-old will also be heading over to Newtown, Powys, courtesy of winning bidders D M and R C Rees.