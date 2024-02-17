Top apple growers awarded

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There has been a good demand for quality fruit from 2023 harvest, both in the local market and for export to both Great Britian and the Republic of Ireland.

The warm, bright conditions in May and June resulted in optimal growth, however, the incessant rainfall in mid-summer increased the level of fungal diseases and on occasions, it was very difficult to get opportunity to apply protectant fungicides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nevertheless, the quality of harvested fruit was excellent and much of it has already been packed for the retail trade or processed into pie fillings, juice and cider.

Tim Hunniford (Sprayrite Agri) presenting Raymond Glass with the Syngenta Cup for the orchard with the highest state of crop husbandry, especially freedom from pests and diseases. (Pic: UFU)

A considerable tonnage of 2023 crop has been put into cold storage and will be used to supply customers until apples from 2024 harvest are available.

Every year growers are encouraged to enter their best orchards into a competition organised by the Northern Ireland Fruit Growers’ Association (NIFGA).

Awards are keenly contested as the judges look at every aspect of the growing Bramley crops including yield, freedom from pest and disease, orchard weed control etc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, NIFGA was very pleased to secure commercial sponsorship for many of the awards and this helps to raise the market profile of our unique Armagh Bramley.