Alex Thomas, Master Blender of Old Bushmills, winner of an top Irish Masters award.

OLD Bushmills Distillery in County Antrim, regarded as the world’s oldest, has been named the Irish Whiskey Taste Master title 2024 for its 30-years-old whiskey.

The distillery won the coveted top accolade in the recent Irish Whiskey Masters in Dublin. The company, Northern Ireland’s best known and most successful whiskey brands, collected major awards for other products, including the Black Bush premium blend, the 21-year-old single malt and the 16-year-old single malt.

Bushmills 30 Years Old was praised by judges for its “nice amount of spice” and “very nice sweet, grape feel to it – incredibly well rounded”. It has a “strong rye spice, honey/golden syrup sweetness, incredible finish, stunning colour”.

There were other significant awards for Hinch Distillery in Ballynahinch, Shortcross in Crossgar – especially its Irish Whiskey Bonding products – McConnell’s in Belfast and Copeland in Donaghadee.

The Irish whiskey category has been a great success story. In 2013 there were only four distilleries on the island, including Bushmills, but 10 years later this has expanded to 45 in operation and several more planned.