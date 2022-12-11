Top national Texel breeding progeny for Northern Stars

The ‘guest’ consigment this year will be from the Seaforde flock of Mark Priestley Co Down.

The Seaforde Flock was established in 2018 with foundation ewes from the Knock, Knap and Auldhouseburn Flocks. The flock is already establishing a name for itself both locally and across the UK with their first two years at National sales selling Seaforde Fergie Time 2022 for 15K and Seaforde Egyptian Warrior in 2021 for 26K. Warrior sons sold this year for top prices of 11,000gns and 10,000gns with many more at 4 figures. Selling at Lanark 2021 was 7K Seaforde Empire King to Sportsmans, Auldhouseburn and Glenside. This season saw his sons sell to 100,000gns resulting in Empire King being runner up UK sire of the year. The flocks consignment has forward an opportunity to purchase two of Warriors ET sisters and a maternal sister to Empire King at Northern Stars. The consignment of Seaforde gimmers are in lamb to 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil, a Garngour Craftsmans son; 24K New View Electrifying, a Sportsmans Double Diamond son; and Forkins Forever, a Procters El Jeffe son. Forever was purchased privately and maternal brother to 8K gimmer sold to Auldhouseburn and grandson of 350K Double Diamond.

This year’s Auldhouseburn consignment sees the exciting generation of daughters by 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond, with all of the in-lamb gimmers forward sired by Double Diamond. Double Diamond daughters have already proved to be great breeders, with sons having sold to a top of 28K and averaging almost £14,000 for 5. The only Double Diamond daughter already sold has produced a five-figure ram lamb for the Rhaeadr Flock. Previous in-lamb gimmers sold have gone on to breed 6-figure rams. The Auldhouseburn consignment gives the chance to buy gimmers in lamb to both 130K Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi, a 24K Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son and 50K Okehall Fireball, a son of 12K Haymount Earth, Wind and Fire.

Tullagh Dragon

The Ballynahone, Forkins, Cherryvale and Tamnamoney consignments offer a choice of renowned 16K sire Proctors Cocktail, Procters Deacon Blue, Tullagh Dragon and Lakeview Dirty Dancer daughters. All consignments are giving buyers the opportunity to purchase in-lamb gimmers to Garngour Emerald who is out of the same family as Garngour Alabama, Clarks Bolt and Garngour Craftsman with his dam an outstanding proctors Chumba Wumba gimmer. Ballynahone are also offering the opportunity to purchase in-lamb females from new service sire Largy Fanucci, a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son as well as gimmers in lamb to Rhaeadr Edge a son of 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil whose dam is an outstanding daughter of Kelso Pavarotti out of Rhaeadr Best of the Best’s mother. The Forkins and Cherryvale Flocks are giving unique potential to purchase from homebred Cherryvale Frankel, a Castlecairn Doodlebug son whose dam is ET sister to their 26K gimmer, a Clarks Bolt daughter. Forkins and Cherryvale also offer In-lamb females to new service sires joint owned 15K Haymount Fancy That, a son of 24K Rhaeadr Entrepreneur and out of an Usk Vale Crackerjack dam and privately owned Charben Fantastic, a Mellor Vale Etambo son. Tamnamoney are offering an opportunity to purchase gimmers from the strongest female bloodlines in the flock in lamb to private purchased and joint owned new service sire Ballynahone Foreman. Foreman is an Emerald son out of a Scotsmans Avicii dam and from one of the best breeding female Ballynahone bloodlines with his granddam the 19K Ballynahone gimmer sold Northern Stars 2017.

The Sportsmans team are excited to be offering a fantastic consignment this year of Castlecairn Doodlebug and Garngour Detroit daughters in lamb to highly sought after service sires. Rhaeadr First Choice, purchased for 160,000gns in Lanark is sired by Sportsmans Dare Devil sold for 48,000gns in 2020; Dare Devil is by Craftsman and out of one of the best breeding ewes in the Sportsmans flock. 130K Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi also goes back to the same line with Dare Devil showing prominence in his pedigree. A select number of the consignment also come in lamb to 50K joint owned Okehall Fireball, a Haymount Earth Wind and Fire son who goes back to Sportsmans Dirty Harry.

The Northern Stars promises availability to invest in progeny from some of the top National breeding lines in Texels, with sheep eligible for export to EU and GB. Images of gimmers on offer, sires and service sires can be viewed on line on the Northern Stars FB page and the sale catalogue will be available for download from the Texel Society webpage www.texel.co.uk or the Mart office Tel 028 2563 3470. The market will be open to pre-sale viewing and on-line bidding will be available through Marteye.

Ballynahone Foreman

Charben Fantastic

Seaforde Egyptian Warrior

Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi