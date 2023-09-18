Top price for shearlings keenly sought at Armoy Mart, selling to a top price of £1260

Watch more videos on Shots!

Shearlings were keenly sought after and top price of £1,260 was paid to Ms Mary Clarke, Comber.

Ram lambs sold to £820 paid to Mr Martin McConville, Rathfriland.

Leading prices

Armoy mart

Shearlings

Mary Clarke, Comber, £1,260, £940, £880, £880. Pat Garrivan, Warrenpoint, £940, £920, £800. Henry Gamble, Groomsport, £900, £880. Ciaran McAuley, Randalstown, £890, £800. Murray Annett, Rathfriland, £880, £710, £710. M Watson, Belfast, £860, £820, £780, £720. Victor Chestnutt, Bushmills, £800. Martin McConville, Rathfriland, £820, £740. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, £720, Alan Irwin, Donaghadee, £660. R Mulligan, Banbridge, £710, £660.

Ram lambs

M McConville, £820, £740. Sam McAuley, £720, £500, £430. Alan Glendinning, £800, £540. A Gault, £780, £600, £750, £500, £480. V Chestnutt, £520, £500. Andrew Kennedy, £680, £580, £440. Grove Cottage Texels, £800, £510. R Strawbridge, £520, £480. Jas Wilkinson, £500, £420, £400. Martin Millar, £740, £490, £480. R Mulligan, £710, £700. Nigel Ross, £679, £650, £600. William Cubbitt, £480, £420. David Jones, £480. M Watson, £440, £400.

The annual show and sale of Suffolk rams on behalf of North Antrim and East Londonderry Suffolk Breeders (Friday, September 15, 2023) saw a good trade for the 61 rams on offer.

Top price for shearlings went to Mr John McKay at £640. The same vendor also claimed top price in the ram lamb section at £780.

Shearlings

John McKay, Ballymoney, £640, £620, £600. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, £620, £460, £520, £480. Geoffrey Douglas, Limavady, £500, £460, £530, £520, £400. Stephen Toye, Kilrea, £460. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, £400. Alan Moon, Kilrea, £320.

Ram lambs

John McKay, Ballymoney, £780, £620, £620, £600. Campbell Watson, Rasharkin, £720, £600, £500. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, £480, £470, £440. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, £550, £400. B McVicker, Bushmills, £480, £400. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, £660, £620, £400. John McKay, Ballymoney, £580, £580.

Auctioneer: Danny McAlister.