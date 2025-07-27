Top price of 42,000Gns at NI Premier Export Sale

Hailed a resounding success the format of the sale worked well with no less than 12 lots seeing five figure returns for their efforts to a top price of 42,000Gns for Brian Dickson’s Islandmoyle flock and making 2025 a year to remember for him.

With the sheep all in and inspected by 7.00pm on Friday 18th July, the festivities opened up and some 150 breeders’ family and friends attended the pre-show and sale meal. A buzz was in Ballymena mart from the outset and as a prelim to the show and sale three young handler’s classes Under 8, Under 14s and Under 18s was scheduled and what a show the youngsters put on! Judged by Alastair Barkley, nominated judge for the Show of sheep with all classes held on the Saturday morning before the sale.

The lines were busy with folk from the get-go at 9.00am when the show got underway and the classes were worked through as scheduled.

The Overall Show Champion sheep was eventually tapped out by the judge and the honours this year went to lot number 159 belonging to Brian Dickson (Islandmoyle) from County Down. The ram lamb PJF:25:01288 born on the 4th of January 2025 was a naturally served single lamb out of a home bred ewe PJF:22:00916 and sired by Birness the Gladiator. The ram lamb took the eye of the judge in Class 6, the open ram lamb class going on to become Male Champion and following that up with Overall Champion of the 2025 NI Branch Sale.

The busy ringside saw several breeders vying for the ram when it came and a fierce bidding war ensued with the gavel finally going down at 42,000gns and it heading to a new postcode with Dennis Taylor’s Ballynacannon flock.

The Reserve Overall Champion had followed the Champion all the way through being 2nd in the Open Lamb Class earlier that morning and heading the very close-run field in the championship line up. Lot 40 from Mark Priestley taking the Reserve Champion rosette. The single ET lamb KPC:25:02912 born 6th January sired by Cairnton Chaos from a homebred ewe KPC:20:01381. The Ram lamb is a maternal brother to the 6300gns Limestone Bugatti and the dam has bred daughters to 8000ns is heading across to England to join Paul Delves at Bridgeview. The Ram went on to sell for 11,000gns as part of the Limestone pen of 6 consigned with an average of 9,750gns across the whole pen.

The Female Champion lot 1 from the well renowned breeders RC & JC Watson (Bannview) the single ET lamb 8B:25:0310 was sired by Noan Commodore G4:24:00153 from a home bred dam 8B:24:00153. The lamb is a full sister to the Watson’s show ewe lambs this year. The lamb went on to sell through the ring for 750gns heading down to the South of Ireland with J Brilly from Naas, County Kildare.

Reserve Female Champion rosette was bestowed on lot number 15 a shearling ewe consigned by Patrick McVerry (Tullywinney). The single ET lamb PDH:24: 00902 sired by Triple K Topgun KKK:23:00442 has Sitlow and Duncans flock in its background pedigree. The ewe is from a great breeding line, a modern type with style and a serious carcass her full brother sold to 1100gns in 2024 and the dam’s full brother met 1700gns. Staying in Northern Ireland the ewe heads off to JT Fosters flock in Castlederg, County Tyrone at 2600gns.

For 147 ram lambs forward with a clearance rate of 86% the sale average for 2025 Ram lambs was £3108.00

Ewe Lambs

Being first up at the sale following the show ending at 12.30 time was of the essence for buyers to grab a bite to eat and the ewe lambs forward didn’t meet a great deal of demand as the buyers gathered three sold to a top call of 1,100gns that being consigned by Sean & Jane McCloskey for a single ET by Strathbogie Kind Of Magic from a bought in ewe from Burnview T86:18:01253 who was also the mother of the 2023 Premier Female Champion.

Shearling Ewes

Bit more demand as buyers gathered for the ram sales 80 % clearance rate with a top twice of 2600gns Sean and Jane McCloskey, Glenroe again in the frame for their female stock with Lot 13, sired by Crewlands Dancing Brave from a home bred female and Lot 15 for Paddy McVerry for his Triple K Topgun sired shearling ewe as explained above.

Shearling Rams

With just one forward this year Alistair Gault realised 1000Gns for his Rempstone Rassie sired shearling staying in Northern Ireland and being scooped up by John Campbell from County Londonderry.

Thank you to the lead sponsors Danske Bank. Strabane Mills, Co. Tyrone who sponsored meal for 1st prize winners in each of our classes. Advertisers - Erin Farm Feeds, OMC Engineering Fabrication Services, Donbraid Livestock Services, The Sheep Vet, NFU Mutual, AB Europe, United Feeds, Clean It Car Care, Wilsons of Rathkenny, & Redmills AgriFeeds we appreciate your continued support.

A word of thanks to our Judge Alastair Barkley of the Blackbrae Flock, Callum Patterson and all the staff of Ballymena Livestock Mart, Fraser Tweed Veterinary Inspector, Joe Stewart, John Hegarty Steward; Alfie and Kathryn Shaw Agriimages, Jordan Toye who looked after the live stream and everyone who made the show and sale a success.

This year’s show was judged by Alastair Barkley (Blackbrae Flock)

Class 1 Ewe Lamb: 1st Lot 1 Bannview – Campbell & Jason Watson; 2nd Lot 7 Glenroe – Sean & Jane McCloskey; 3rd Lot 2 Lisnaknock - Neville Rickey; 4th Lot 3 Rossbrook - Keith Johnston; 5th Lot 4 Rossbrook - Keith Johnston; 6th Lot 6 Drumimerick – Alan Moon.

Class 2 Shearling Ewe: 1st Lot 15 Tullywinney – Patrick McVerry; 2nd Lot 13 Glenroe - Sean & Jane McCloskey; 3rd Lot 14 Bannview - Campbell & Jason Watson; 4th Lot 17 Craigdoo – Patrick Grant; 5th Lot 11 Blackstown – Jack & Andrew Moses; 6th Lot 18 Cavanagrove – Philip Kennedy.

Class 3 Shearling Ram: 1st Lot 21 Forkins - Alastair Gault; 2nd Lot 22 Cavanagrove - Philip Grant.

Class 4 Commercial Gigot Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 84 Cherrylea - John Trimble; 2nd Lot 34 Bessiebell – Jack Smyth; 3rd Lot 29 Kirkview - John McKay; 4th Lot 114 Ballynacannon – Dennis Taylor; 5th Lot 140 Castlewood – Martin & Eoin Butler; 6th Lot 197 Bannview – Campbell & Jason Watson.

Class 5 Novice Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 207 Castleisle – Andrew Wilson; 2nd Lot 223 Donaghmore – Scott & James Boyd; 3rd Lot 87 Blackstown – Jack & Andrew Moses; 4th Lot 120 Claragh – James McCullough; 5th Lot 31 Carnbeg – Neale Fleming; 6th Lot 85 Cherrylea – John Trimble.

Class 6 Open Ram Lamb: 1st Lot 159 Islandmoyle – Brian Dickson; 2nd Lot 40 Limestone – Mark Priestley; 3rd Lot 209 Cavanagrove – Philip Kennedy; 4th Lot 132 Forkins – Alastair Gault; 5th Lot 95 Duncans – David Duncan; 6th Lot 55 Carony – Lesley Liggett.

Class 7 Pen of 3 Ram Lambs: 1st Lot 38 39 42 Limestone – Mark Priestley; 2nd Lot 56 57 58 Carony – Lesley Liggett; 3rd Lot 160 161 162 Islandmoyle – Brian Dickson; 4th Lot 87 89 90 Blackstown – Jack & Andrew Moses; 5th Lot 113 115 119 Ballynacannon - Dennis Taylor; 6th Lot 24 25 27 Oakbridge – Philip Gurney.

Female Champion: Lot 1 - Campbell & Jason Watson

Reserve Female Champion: Lot 15 Patrick McVerry

Male Champion: Lot 159 Brian Dickson

Reserve Male Champion: Lot 40 - Mark Priestley

Supreme Champion: Lot 159 Brian Dickson

Reserve Champion: Lot 40 Mark Priestley

Young Handler Results

U10: 1st Jack Watson; 2nd Arthur Johnston; 3rd Fiontan McNally; 4th Archie Watson; 5th Lewis Kennedy; 6th Eoghan Grant.

U14: 1st Lara Taylor; 2nd Millie Donald; 3rd Olivia Johnston; 4th Katie Watson; 5th Sarah McVerry; 6th Ruben McNeilly.

U18: 1st Isabella Taylor; 2nd Caolan McNally; 3rd Noah Taylor; 4th Alex Moon; 5th Sophia Bingham; 6th Noah Montgomery; 7th Eric Thompson

