Top price of £1580 at Saintfield for Charolais bullock

Top price of the day was £1580 for a Char Bullock.

BULLOCKS; sold to a fierce demand, selling to £1580 for a 700kg Char (226). Lighter sorts sold to £1100 for a 380kg Char (290).

Leading prices: Lisburn producer Chars 700kg £1580, 700kg £1400, 700kg £1250, Kicubbin producer BB 650kg £1460, Fkv 500kg £1060, Crossgar producer Lim 600kg £1370, Ballynahinch producer Lims 580kg £1285, 650kg £1220, Comber producer Sh 550kg £1200, Saintfield producer AAs 550kg £1170, 550kg £1100, 500kg £1060, Downpatrick producer Chars 450kg £1120, 420kg £1110, 380kg £1100, 400kg £1030, Ballynahinch producer AAs 550kg £1060, 600kg £1060, Kircubbin producer Lims 400kg £995, 350kg £990, 400kg £950.

FAT CATTLE; sold to £1554 for a 740kg Sh Bullock, £210 per 100kg. Cows sold to £1469 for a 930kg Her, £158 per 100kg. Lighter Cows sold to £191 per 100kg, 760kg £1451 for a Char. FR Cows sold to £1137 for a 830kg, £137 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Comber producer Sh Bullocks 740kg £210 £1554, 710kg £200 £1420, 670kg £200 £1340, 650kg £200 £1300, Crossgar producer Her Cows 930kg £158 £1469, 790kg £144 £1137, Ballynahinch producer Char Cow 760kg £191 £1451, Ballynahinch producer Sim Heifer 710kg £200 £1420, Downpatrick producer Lim Cows 720kg £188 £1353, 690kg £175 £1207, Ballynahinch producer BB Cow 710kg £188 £1334, Downpatrick producer Daq Cows 690kg £180 £1242, 750kg £150 £1125, Belfast producer AA Cow 760kg £160 £1216, Ballynahinch producer Fr Cows 830kg £137 £1137, 790kg £128 £1011, Saintfield producer Fr Cows 800kg £142 £1136, 750kg £138 £1035, 720kg £132 £950, Crossgar producer Char Cows 610kg £180 £1098, 640kg £168 £1075, Ballygowan producer Fr Cows 810kg £128 £1036, 780kg £133 £1027, 740kg £130 £962, Carryduff producer Fr Cows 720kg £132 £950, 690kg £126 £869.

HEIFERS; sold to £1135 for a 500kg Lim (227)

Leading Prices: Ballynainch producer Lims 500kg £1135, 530kg £1135, Hillsborough producer Lims 530kg £1120, 500kg £1105, 540kg £1100, 530kg £1080, 500kg £1040, 450kg £1020, 400kg £1015.

WEANLINGS; Larger entry of 90 weanlings sold to an excellent demand of £1120 for a 390kg Char Bullock (286) Char Heifers from the same pen sold £1050 for a 350kg (300)

Leading prices: Dromore producer Char Bullocks 390kg £1120, 400kg £1105, 370kg £1060, Char Heifers 350kg £1050, 380kg £1000, 360kg £975, Comber producer BB Bulls 400kg £1000, 370kg £985, 380kg £985, 350kg £915, Saintfield producer Char Heifers 320kg £955, 320kg £940, 290kg £870, 270kg £800.

DROPPED CALVES; Sold to £510 for a month old Sim Bull.