Top price of £1648 for a Char heifer at Saintfield

News you can trust since 1963

‘You Matter’: Hannah’s clothing brand starts conversations about mental health in agriculture

Tornado Terror: Trailers blown over and roofs ripped off buildings and tractor

Good steady demand for cattle at Clogher

Less cattle on offer at Omagh

Lamb prices continue to firm at Massereene

Tricked-Out Tractors series returns to BBC One NI

Tyrone farming family quoted up to £300,000 for water supply connection

Ban on seed potato imports will have ‘devastating consequences’

Historic dairy farm with 63.99 acres open to offers over £650,000

Leading Prices; Millisle producer Lim Bulls £390, £320, £270, Crossgar producer Lim Bull £325, Crossgar producer Her Bulls £320, £290, £285, Her Heifer £270, Ballgowan producer AA Bulls £300, £285.

DROPPED CALVES; sold to £390 for a Lim Bull

SUCKLED CALVES; 90 sold to £1070 for a 430kg Char Bullock (249) Heifer calves sold to £3.27 per Kg - 260kg £850 for a Char.

HEIFERS; 85 sold to £1200 for a 600kg Her

BULLOCKS; 145 sold to £1450 for a 660kg Lim (220)

FAT CATTLE; 90 fats sold to £1648 for a 770kg Char Heifer, £214 per 100kg. Bullocks sold to £1613 for a 740kg Char, £218 per 100kg.