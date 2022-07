Top price of £2235 for cull cows at Markethill

All good quality beef cows from £195 to £217 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £150 to £170 for 820k at £1405 from a Killylea farmer followed by £164 for 740k at £1225 from an Armagh farmer.

Second quality Friesian cows from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Aged bulls sold from £193 for 1180k at £2275 from a Richhill farmer.

Cull cows

Banbridge farmer 980k £2235 £228.00; Tassagh farmer 672k £1465 £218.00; Glenanne farmer 650k £1415 £218.00; Stewartstown farmer 864k £1875 £217.00; Whitecross farmer 942k £1955 £208.00; Tassagh farmer 794k £1645 £207.00; Mountnorris farmer 746k £1545 £207.00; Stewartstown farmer 684k £1415 £207.00 and Bessbrook farmer 904k £1865 £206.

Friesian cull cows

Killylea farmer 828k £1405 £170.00; Armagh farmer 748k £1225 £164.00; Dungannon farmer 700k £1145 £164.00; Kilkeel farmer 700k £1145 £164.00; Killylea farmer 646k £1045 £162.00; Killylea farmer 732k £1175 £161.00; Loughgilly farmer 692k £1095 £158.00 and Dungannon farmer 688k £1085 £158.

Calves

150 calves maintained a very strong trade with good quality bulls under six weeks to £420 for a five week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £405 for five week old Aberdeen Angus.

Main demand for good quality bull calves from £240 to £380.

Heifer calves sold to £420 for a five week old Limousin followed by £370 for a six week old Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £350 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £420; Aberdeen Angus £405; Hereford £400; Aberdeen Angus £395; Aberdeen Angus £380; Charolais £370; Limousin £350 and Aberdeen Angus £340.

Heifer calves