Top price of £2300 for calved heifer

Top price of £2300 was paid to a Loughgall farmer for a calved heifer. The same owner received £2200 for a calved heifer. A Tandragee producer sold a calved heifer at £2040. The same owner received £2020, £2000 and £1800 for calved heifers. A Kilkeel producer received £1650 for a calved heifer. The 130 Cull Cows continued to sell in a very firm trade with cow heifers to £237 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1565. Heavy cows sold to £214 per 100 kilos for 720k at £1545 from a Keady farmer, followed by £212 per 100 kilos for 830k at £1765 from a Newry producer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £180 to £205 per 100k. Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £155 to £166 with a top of £175 paid 3 times for 750k at £1315, 710k at £1245 and 850k at £1495. Second quality Friesian cows sold steadily from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £105 per 100k.
CULL COWS: Armagh farmer 660k £1565 £237.00; Armagh farmer 646k £1515 £235.00; Keady farmer 722k £1545 £214.00; Newry farmer 834k £1765 £212.00; Keady farmer 778k £1595 £205.00; Poyntzpass farmer 796k £1625 £204.00; Crossmaglen farmer 672k £1365 £203.00; Cullyhanna farmer 832k £1685 £203.00; Crossmaglen farmer 638k £1275 £200.00
FRIESIAN CULL COWS: Bessbrook farmer 750k £1315 £175.00; Markethill farmer 712k £1245 £175.00; Hilltown farmer 856k £1495 £175.00; Kilkeel farmer 774k £1285 £166.00; Armagh farmer 690k £1145 £166.00; Loughgilly farmer 730k £1195 £164.00; Keady farmer 682k £1115 £164.00; Middletown farmer 754k £1225 £163.00; Banbridge farmer 564k £915 £162.00.
CALVES
A large entry of 260 calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality Bull calves sold from £250 to £335 each with a top of £420 for a 3 week old Ch calf. Good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £360 for a 4 week old Ch calf, followed by £350 for a 3 week old Ch calf.
BULL CALVES: Ch £420, Ch £335, BB £330, BB £325, BB £325, AA £325, HER £305, CH £300.
HEIFER CALVES: CH £360, CH £350, LIM £340, BB £295, BB £290, CH £285, BB £280, HER £270.