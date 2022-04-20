Top price of £2300 for calved heifer

Top price of £2300 was paid to a Loughgall farmer for a calved heifer. The same owner received £2200 for a calved heifer. A Tandragee producer sold a calved heifer at £2040. The same owner received £2020, £2000 and £1800 for calved heifers. A Kilkeel producer received £1650 for a calved heifer. The 130 Cull Cows continued to sell in a very firm trade with cow heifers to £237 per 100 kilos for 660k at £1565. Heavy cows sold to £214 per 100 kilos for 720k at £1545 from a Keady farmer, followed by £212 per 100 kilos for 830k at £1765 from a Newry producer. Main demand for fleshed cows from £180 to £205 per 100k. Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £155 to £166 with a top of £175 paid 3 times for 750k at £1315, 710k at £1245 and 850k at £1495. Second quality Friesian cows sold steadily from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £90 to £105 per 100k.