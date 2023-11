Top price of £2320 paid for a Charolais cow and heifer calf at foot at Markethill Mart

An entry of 500 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 25th November returned a firmer trade for store and beef cattle, weanling trade remained steady.

Bullocks

130 bullocks saw a further improvement in prices with forward feeding bullocks from £250 to £290 for 620k at £1805 from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £287 for 636k at £1825.

Livestock Markets

Beef bullocks sold to £286 for 678k at £1935 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

The same owner received £284 for 660k at £1875.

All good quality beef bullocks sold from £250 to £281 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight bullocks sold from £240 to £285 for 480k at £1375 from a Annaghmore producer.

Beef bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 678k £1935£286.00; Ballynahinch farmer 660k £1875 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 652k £1835 £281.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 654k £1835 £281.00; Gilford farmer 654k £1825 £279.00; Portadown farmer 688k £1915 £278.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 660k £1825 £277.

Forward bullocks

Richhill farmer 622k £1805 £290.00; Richhill farmer 636k £1825 £287.00; Tassagh farmer 568k £1625 £286.00; Warrenpoint farmer 628k £1785 £284.00; Tassagh farmer 584k £1635 £280.00; Portadown farmer 628k £1755 £280.00; Richhill farmer 616k £1715 £278.00 and Portadown farmer 532k £1475 £277.

Middleweight bullocks

Ballyward farmer 482k £1375 £285.00; Tassagh farmer 472k £1235 £262.00; Keady farmer 412k £1075 £261.00; Belfast farmer 486k £1255 £258.00; Ballyward farmer 496k £1275 £257.00; Ballyward farmer 494k £1265 £256.00; Collone farmer 492k £1205 £245.00; Ballyward farmer 448k £1095 £244.00 and Newry farmer 432k £1035 £240.

Heifers

150 heifers included several pens of forward and beef heifers.

Good quality feeding heifers sold steadily from £250 to £302 for 578k at £1745 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £280 for 598k at £1675 from a Portadown producer.

Beef heifers sold to £292 for 648k at £1895 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

The same owner received £289 for 638k at £1845.

All good quality beef heifers sold from £250 to £274 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £240 to £299 for 402k at £1200 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £275 for 388k at £1065 from a Crossmaglen producer.

Beef heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 648k £1895 £292.00; Crossmaglen farmer 638k £1845 £289.00; Portadown farmer 630k £1725 £274.00; Crossmaglen farmer 736k £1985 £270.00; Balynahinch farmer 644k £1735 £269.00; Portadown farmer 624k £1675 £268.00 and Armagh farmer 628k £1625 £258.

Forward heifers

Crossmaglen farmer 578k £1745 £302.00; Portadown farmer 598k £1675 £280.00; Gilford farmer 524k £1465 £280.00; Armagh farmer 510k £1395 £274.00; Portadown farmer 620k £1695 £273.00; Armagh farmer 582k £1585 £272.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 582k £1555 £267.0

Middleweight heifers

Katesbridge farmer 402k £1200 £299.00; Crossmaglen farmer 388k £1065 £275.00; Katesbridge farmer 472k £1195 £253.00; Loughgall farmer 434k £1095 £252.00; Richhill farmer 434k £1095 £252.00; Armagh farmer 456k £1145 £251.00; Loughgall farmer 472k £1185 £251.00; Pomeroy farmer 398k £995 £250.00 and Loughgall farmer 438k £1085 £248.

Weanlings

170 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males from £260 to £326 for 276k at £900 from a Dungannon producer followed by £309 for 304k at £940 from a Loughgilly producer.

Stronger males sold from £240 to £280 for 422k at £1180 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £266 for 410k at £1090.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £240 to £290 for 262k at £760 from a Newry farmer followed by £283 for 258k at £730 from an Armagh producer.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold to £270 for 404k at £1090 from a Derrynoose farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Dromara farmer 422k £1180 £280.00; Dromara farmer 410k £1090 £266.00; Tassagh farmer 500k £1320 £264.00; Newry farmer 440k £1130 £257.00; Dromara farmer 406k £1020 £251.00; Newry farmer 420k £1050 £250.00 and Tassagh farmer 428k £1060 £248.

Light male weanlings

Dungannon farmer 276k £900 £326.00; Loughgilly farmer 304k £940 £309.00; Dungannon farmer 274k £840 £307.00; Dromara farmer 340k £1000 £294.00; Portadown farmer 342k £1000 £292.00; Dungannon farmer 330k £960 £291.00; Dromara farmer 310k £900 £290.00; Dromara farmer 310k £880 £284.00 and Dungannon farmer 342k £960 £281.

Heifer weanlings

Newry farmer 262k £760 £290.00; Armagh farmer 258k £730 £283.00; Mountnorris farmer 288k £770 £267.00; Killyleavy farmer 362k £970 £268.00; Derrynoose farmer 404k £1090 £270.00; Portadown farmer 302k £760 £252.00 and Portadown farmer 306k £770 £252.

In the suckler ring top price of £2320 was paid to a Kilkeel farmer for a Charolais cow and heifer calf at foot. A Keady producer sold a Hereford cow and bull calf at £1785.

Several more outfits sold from £1400 to £1700 each.

An entry of Irish Moiled cows with calves at foot sold to a top of £1380, £1310 and £1280 from a Lisburn farmer.

Several more outfits from the same owner sold from £1100 to £1270 each and maiden heifers from £760 to £1060 each.