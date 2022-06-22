Top price of £2450 paid for in-calf Fresian heifer at Markethill

Top price of £2450 was paid for an In-calf Fresian heifer from a Killeen farmer followed by £1980, £1850 and £1800 for In-calf heifers from a Mayobridge producer. A Dromara farmer sold In-calf heifers at £1780 twice, £1760 and £1680. A Newry producer received £1690 twice, £1580 and £1570 for In-calf heifers. Several more sold from £1200 to £1600 each. Calved heifers sold to a top of £1990 paid to a Loughgilly farmer. Several more calved heifers sold from £1300 to £1680 each. The 130 Cull cows sold in a steady demand. Cow/heifers sold to £251 for 780 kilos £1965 from an Ardglass farmer. Fleshed cows sold from £195 to £231 for 660k at £1535 for a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £228 for 740kilos £1685 from a Belleeks farmer. Fleshed Fresian cows sold from £160 to £183 for 690 kilos at £1265 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £179 for 710 kilos at £1285 from a Bessbrook producer. Second quality Fresian cows sold from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.