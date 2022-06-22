Top price of £2450 paid for in-calf Fresian heifer at Markethill

Top price of £2450 was paid for an In-calf Fresian heifer from a Killeen farmer followed by £1980, £1850 and £1800 for In-calf heifers from a Mayobridge producer. A Dromara farmer sold In-calf heifers at £1780 twice, £1760 and £1680. A Newry producer received £1690 twice, £1580 and £1570 for In-calf heifers. Several more sold from £1200 to £1600 each. Calved heifers sold to a top of £1990 paid to a Loughgilly farmer. Several more calved heifers sold from £1300 to £1680 each. The 130 Cull cows sold in a steady demand. Cow/heifers sold to £251 for 780 kilos £1965 from an Ardglass farmer. Fleshed cows sold from £195 to £231 for 660k at £1535 for a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £228 for 740kilos £1685 from a Belleeks farmer. Fleshed Fresian cows sold from £160 to £183 for 690 kilos at £1265 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £179 for 710 kilos at £1285 from a Bessbrook producer. Second quality Fresian cows sold from £130 to £150 and the poorest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.
Cull Cows: Ardglass farmer 784k £1965 £251.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k £1535 £231.00; Belleeks farmer 740k £1685 £228.00; Belleeks farmer 666k £1495 £225.00; Moneymore farmer 642k £1335 £208.00; Ardglass farmer 884k £1825 £207.00; Moneymore farmer 686k £1385 £202.00; Gilford farmer 668k £1345 £201.00, 654k £1295 £198.00.
Fresian cull cows: Newtownhamilton farmer 692k £1265 £183.00; Bessbrook farmer 716k £1285 £179.00; Keady farmer 744k £1325 £178.00; Armagh farmer 746k £1315.00 £176.00; Mountnorris farmer 756k £1305 £173.00; Dungannon farmer 650k £1115 £172.00; Keady farmer 766k £1305 £170.00; Dungannon farmer 670k £1135 £169.00
CALVES
140 Calves sold in a steady demand. Good quality bull calves reached £390 for a 4 week old Angus followed by £325 for a Blue. Main demand for good quality bulls £210 to £305 each. Heifer calves sold to £385 for a 4 week old Lim followed by £315 for a four week old Angus. All good quality heifers from £180 to £290 per head.
Bull calves: AA £390, BRB £325, HER £305, HER £260, AA £225
Heifer calves: Lim £385, AA £315, BB £305, BB £280, LIM £270