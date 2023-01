Top price on the day was lot 617 at £255 for an Aberdeen Angus bull calf (78kg) for Kircubbin farmer.

Bull calves: Aberdeen Angus (65kg) at £250, Aberdeen Angus (58kg) at £230, Aberdeen Angus (63kg) at £210, Aberdeen Angus (57kg) at £185, Aberdeen Angus (53kg) at £180, Aberdeen Angus (50kg) at £170, Aberdeen Angus (50kg) at £160, Aberdeen Angus (52kg) at £155 for Strangford farmer. Holstein (69kg) at £65, Holstein (71kg) at £45 for Kircubbin farmer.

Heifer calves: Aberdeen Angus (74kg) at £190, for Kircubbin farmer. Aberdeen Angus (65kg) at £150, Aberdeen Angus (60kg) at £150, Aberdeen Angus (62kg) at £145 for Strangford farmer. Aberdeen Angus (62kg) at £145 for Kircubbin farmer. Aberdeen Angus (58kg) at £130, Aberdeen Angus (55kg) at £120, Aberdeen Angus (42kg) at £95, Aberdeen Angus (49kg) at £90 for Strangford farmer.