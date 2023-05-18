Beef heifers to 326 pence for a 670kg Limousin, steers to 324 pence for a 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

An exceptional Friesian cow 700kg sold to 262 pence, Friesian steers to 260 pence 610kg.

Beef cows

Ballymena Livestock Mart

RJ Mowbray, Newtownstewart Belgian Blue 890kg £2919 (328) Belgian Blue 750kg £2250 (300) D Robinson, Belgian Blue 750kg £2032 (271) P McEldowney, Limousin 600kg £1572 (262) T Tinsley, Lisburn Limousin 640kg £1664 (260) H Boyd, Limousin 630kg £1612 (256) R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 760kg £1922 (253) G Lindsay, Strabane Simmental 760kg £1915 (252) Simmental 690kg £1718 (249) S Smyth, Charolais 780kg £1934 (248) F and R Auld, Limousin 640kg £1580 (247) P McEldowney, Limousin 660kg £1617 (245) T Tinsley, Limousin 710kg £1739 (245) N Brown, Ballycastle Charolais 960kg £2323 (242) and S Smyth, Simmental 850kg £2057 (242).

Friesian cows

D Wallace, Antrim 700kg £1834 (262) C Casey, Cloughmills 710kg £1412 (199) Forsythe Brothers, 650kg £1274 (196) G Forsythe, Cloughmills 710kg £1334 (188) S Warwick, Ballyclare 570kg £1048 (184) W Hoey, Ballymena 730kg £1284 (176) G Connon, Crumlin 700kg £1332 (176) RA Gordon, 620kg £1066 (172) C Casey, 720kg £1238 (172) WL Wilson, Ballyclare 540kg £923 (171) local farmer, 690kg £1173 (170) R McCluggage, 600kg £1014 (169) J Maybin, Kells 650kg £1079 (166) S Petticrew, 630kg £1045 (166) C Casey, 670kg £1112 (166) and J Wilson, Doagh 560kg £907 (162).

Beef heifers

RJ Mowbray, Limousin 670kg £2184 (326) C Livingstone, Charolais 620kg £2002 (323) A Kelly, Charolais 680kg £2176 (320) C Livingstone, Limousin 670kg £2110 (315) RH Sinnamon, Limousin 600kg £1872 (312) B Gribben, Dunloy Limousin 670kg £2063 (308) C Livingstone, Charolais 780kg £2340 (300) Charolais 670kg £1989 (297) Charolais 720kg £2124 (295) RH Sinnamon, Charolais 690kg £2021 (293) C Livingstone, Charolais 750kg £2190 (292) C Livingstone, Ballymoney Charolais 500kg £1440 (288) C Livingstone, Charolais 750kg £2137 (285) A Kelly, Coleraine Limousin 670kg £1896 (283) Linton Brothers, Charolais 620kg £1748 (282) and A Kelly, Limousin 650kg £1833 (282).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

S Brown, Coleraine Abondance 600kg £1944 (324) R McSorley, Charolais 720kg £2318 (322) R Cairns, Charolais 730kg £2321 (318) J Kennedy, Limousin 680kg £2155 (317) SF Quinn, Limousin 600kg £1884 (314) W Hunter, Limousin 630kg £1959 (311) J Kennedy, Rasharkin Charolais 640kg £1977 (309) D and W Hume, Limousin 730kg £2219 (304) A Bingham, Limousin 680kg £2060 (303) T Galbraith, Limousin 750kg £2265 (302) T McMaster, Simmental 710kg £2144 (302) SF Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 720kg £2160 (300) A Bingham, Limousin 690kg £2070 (300) and N Kelly, Ballymena Limousin 580kg £1734 (299) Limousin 550kg £1644 (299).

Top per head

N Brown, Charolais 840kg £2444, Charolais 860kg £2442, W and H Shaw, Charolais 810kg £2365, J Brennan, Limousin 810kg £2332, R Cairns, Dromore Charolais 730kg £2321, R McSorely, Charolais 720kg £2318, N Jamison, Ballymena Fleckvieh 850kg £2303, W Brown, Bushmills Charolais 860kg £2296, W and H Shaw, Charolais 790kg £2267, T Galbraith, Limousin 750kg £2265, N Jamison, Fleckvieh 800kg £2256, D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 730kg £2219, RH Sinnamon, Saler 750kg £2212, M Pollock, Kilrea Limousin 810kg £2187, W and H Shaw, Charolais 780kg £2184 and R Cairns, Charolais 740kg £2175.

Friesian bullocks

J McWoodburn, Kells 610kg £1586 (260) B Gribben, Dunloy 780kg £1903 (244) J and S McElnay 570kg £1379 (242) G Arthur, Broughshane 650kg £1540 (237) P McMullan, Dundrod 790kg £1864 (236) 770kg £1801 (234) M Adams, 550kg £1287 (234) P McMullan, 730kg £1679, 720kg £1641, J Mc Woodburn, Kells 690kg £1573 (228) G Arthur, Broughshane 580kg £1305 (225) J McWoodburn, 630kg £1417 (225) G Arthur, Broughshane 520kg £1149 (221) T Savage, 2 x 480kg £1056 (220) and J and S McElnay, 590kg £1286 (218).

Friday 12th May 2023: Dairy cows - Dairy stock sold to £1980 for a calved heifer from Jas and Martha Wilson, Broughshane.

J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £1980, J and M Wilson, Broughshane, Friesian £1900, B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £1850, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1850, K Bristow, Newtownards Holstein £1750, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1720, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1650, J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £1600, W Black, Aghadowey Friesian £1600, K Bristow, Newtownards Holstein £1450 and B McStravick, Lurgan Holstein £1450.

Suckler cows

Suckler stock sold to £2000 for a Speckled Park cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot.

J Steede, Cullybackey Speckled Park cow and bull calf £2000, E Gillan, Ballymena Speckled Park cow £1420 and J Steede, Cullybackey Simmental cow and heifer calf £1400.

Calves

184 lots in the calf ring sold well to £620 for Belgian Blue bulls and heifer calves to £530 for a two month old Shorthorn beef.

Bulls

Adams Farms, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £620 x 2, £610 x 2, £600, C and R Brown, Ballywalter Aberdeen Angus £600, I and M Paisley, Maghera Charolais £590, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £580, I and M Paisley, Maghera Charolais £580, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £570, £550, I and M Paisley, Maghera Fleckvieh £550, C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £550, I and M Paisley, Maghera Fleckvieh £545, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £540 and C and R Brown, Ballywalter Belgian Blue £530.

Heifers

Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn beef £530 x 2, £525, £520, I and M Paisley, Maghera Charolais £520, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Simmental £510, £490 x 2, £480, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £470 x 2, D Watton, Coleraine British Blues £460, S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £455, £440, Adams Farms, Cloughmills Belgian Blue £420 and D Morrow, Glenarm Simmental £410.

Holstein/Friesian

P and B McVey, Magherafelt Holstein £325 x 2, £290 x 2, J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £290 x 2, £270 x 2, £225, £200 x 2, £195, A Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £190, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Friesian £185, A Graham, Glenwherry Friesian £180 and J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian £160.

Weanlings

154 weanlings sold to 389p/kg for a 360kg Limousin bullock at £1400 and heifers to 315p for a 400kg Charolais at £1260.

Heifers

0-300kg

T Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 170kg £550 (323), Charolais 240kg £770 (320), C Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais 270kg £810 (300), M Murray, Cushendall Limousin 280kg £830 (296), E McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Limousin 220kg £625 (284) and R Magill, Kilwaughter Limousin 290kg £820 (282) x 2.

301-350kg

R Magill, Kilwaughter Limousin 320kg £980 (306) x 2, N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 350kg £1060 (302), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 310kg £895 (288), I McGarel, Aughafatten Shorthorn beef 320kg £920 (287), N Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 320kg £900 (281) and J Buick, Kells Limousin 310kg £870 (280).

Over 350kg

G McKeown, Aughfatten Charolais 400kg £1260 (315), D Johnston, Antrim Limousin 500kg £1495 (299), G McKeown, Aughafatten Stabiliser 430kg £1280 (297), B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 430kg £1200 (279), D and W Hume, Randalstown Shorthorn 380kg £1035 (272) and C Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1060 (271).

Bullocks

0-300kg

E McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Limousin 300kg £1050 (350), S Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn beef 250kg £855 (342), I Overend, Bellaghy Saler 270kg £920 (340), S Murray, Crumlin Limousin 210kg £710 (338), I Overend, Bellaghy Saler 280kg £940 (335), E McIlwaine, Kilwaughter Limousin 190kg £620 (326), I Overend, Bellaghy Limousin 270kg £880 (325) and S Murray, Crumlin Shorthorn beef 200kg £640 (320).

301-350kg

B McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 340kg £1250 (367), J Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £1250 (357), R Ferguson, Antrim Limousin 310kg £1040 (335), J Buick, Kells Limousin 350kg £1170 (334), I Overend, Bellaghy Saler 350kg £1150 (328), J Buick, Kells Limousin 320kg £1050 (328), Limousin 340kg £1100 (323), M and G McNicholl, Greysteele Limousin 350kg £1100 (314), I Overend, Bellaghy Saler 310kg £960 (309) and R Magill, Kilwaughter Limousin 320kg £970 (303) x 2.

Over 350kg

W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 360kg £1400 (388), Limousin 370kg £1390 (375), Limousin 370kg £1370 (370), V Boyle, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1200 (333), local farmer Belgian Blue 420kg £1280 (304), R Armstrong, Lisburn Saler 390kg £1170 (300) and A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg £1250 (290).

Monday evening 15th May 2023: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewes and lambs to £285 for 4 Mule ewes and 8 lambs.

Leading prices as follows:

Ewe Lambs

J Martin, Broughshane 4 Mule and 8 lambs £285, J Gilliland, Muckamore 4 Mule and 8 lambs £272, P Butler, Rathkenny 1 Mule and 3 lambs £270, 2 Suffolk and 4 lambs £270, 1 Rom and 2 lambs £260, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £258, J Gilliland, Muckamore 4 Mule and 8 lambs £255, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Mule and 4 lambs £250, 6 Mule and 6 lambs £245, J Gilliland, Muckamore 4 Mule and 4 lambs £242, 4 Mule and 4 lambs £242, 4 Mule and 4 lambs £242 and I Montgomery, Glenwherry 4 Mule and 4 lambs £240, 5 Mule and 5 lambs £240, 4 Mule and 4 lambs £238, 3 Mule and 3 lambs £235.

Tuesday 16th May 2023: An entry of just under 200 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1430 over for a Charolais 650kg £2080 presented by PL McKeag, Millisle.

Heifers sold to £1460 over for a Blonde 620kg £2080 offered by A Martin, Kells.

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

N Kelly, Ballymena Limousin 350kg £1150 (328) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 380kg £1220 (321) PL McKeag, Charolais 480kg £1480 (308) W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg £1310 (304) D Bell, Limousin 490kg £1470 (300) A Dougherty, Limousin 420kg £1240 (295) Limousin 390kg £1140 (292) local farmer, Limousin 490kg £1430 (291) A Dougherty Limousin 450kg £1310 (291) local farmer, Limousin 440kg £1280 (290) J Henry, Par 460kg £1330 (289) Saler 480kg £1370 (285) D Bell, Limousin 470kg £1340 (285) A Dougherty, Limousin 380kg £1080 (284) J Wilson Jnr, Blonde d'Aquitaine 470kg £1320 (280) and S O’Neill, Martinstown Charolais 460kg £1290 (280).

501kg and over

PL McKeag, Charolais 620kg £2000 (322) Charolais 600kg £1930 (321) Charolais 650kg £2080 (320) Limousin 620kg £1970 (317) Limousin 610kg £1900 (311) P Barry, Shorthorn 640kg £1950 (304) D Bell, Limousin 560kg £1700 (303) P Barry, Limousin 570kg £1730 (303) PL McKeag, Charolais 580kg £1760 (303) P Barry, Limousin 610kg £1850 (303) C Ferris, Abondance 640kg £1940 (303) 530kg £1580 (298) J Smyth, Limousin 530kg £1580 (298) P Barry, Limousin 590kg £1750 (296) and C Ferris, Charolais 570kg £1690 (296).

Heifers

Up to 500kg

Bonnar Farms Ballymena 1 Charolais 340kg £1090 (320), 340kg £1060 (311), 380kg £1180 (310), 270kg £820 (303), A McKnight, Antrim Limousin 300kg £910 (303), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 460kg £1390 (302), Bonnar Farms Ballymena Charolais 330kg £990 (300), local farmer Limousin 490kg £1460 (298), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £1070 (297), 340kg £1010 (297), L Graham, Templepatrick Limousin 440kg £1300 (295), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1120 (294), J Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 500kg £1470 (294), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 400kg £1160 (290), local farmer Limousin 480kg £1380 (287) and A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 490kg £1400 (285).

Over 501kg

A Martin, Kells Blonde d'Aquitaine 620kg £2080 (335), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £1680 (317), G Martin, Randalstown Limousin 520kg £1630 (313), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 550kg £1630 (296), M J Lucas, Antrim Limousin 510kf £1500 (294), J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 520kg £1520 (292), local farmer Limousin 510kg £1490 (292), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 590kg £1710 (289. J Wilson, Glenarm Blonde d'Aquitaine 510kg £1470 (288), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 530kg £1510 (284}, Limousin 520kg £1480 (284), B Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 540kg £1450 (268) and C Magill, Larne Limousin 560kg £1490 (266).

Wednesday 17th May 2023: 1766 sheep in Ballymena resulted in another good steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 690p for two Dutch Spotted 21kg at £145 and to a top per head of £160 for 31.5kg.

Fat hoggets sold to 609p for 22kg at £134 and to a top per head of £164 for 32kg.

Fat ewes sold to £300.

Fat lambs

Top per Kg

L Campbell, Carnlough 2 Dutch Spotted 21kg £145 (690), B Laverty, Armoy 2 Texel 20kg £135 (675), M King, Cushendall Badger Face Welsh Mountain 19kg £128 (673), E Jamison, Macosquin 6 Charollais 21kg £139.50 (664), J Howie, Ballyclare 4 Texel 22kg £146 (663), F Lyle, Larne 1 Texel 23kg £152 (660), M King, Cushendall 1 Badger Face Welsh Mountain 22.5kg £148 (657), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 8 Texel 21kg £138 (657), R Wylie, Bushmills 22 Texel 22kg £144 (654), L and K Beacom, Kircubbin 27 Texel 21.5kg £140.50 (653), R Hunter, Larne 3 Texel 21kg £137 (652), E S Hall, Ballyclare 8 Texel 21kg £137 (652), W and P McCallion, Portglenone 4 Dorset 21kg £137 (652), J Knox, Broughshane 20 Texel 22kg £143.50 (652), E Nelson, Ballycarry 9 Texel 21.5kg £140 (651) and J Adams, Cullybackey 5 Texel 21kg £136.50 (650).

Top per head

G Booth, Stewartstown 1 Charollais 31.5kg £160, F McCaughan, Bushmills 3 Texel 26.5kg £153.50, F Lyle, Larne 1 Texel 23kg £152, J Craig, Larne 3 Texel 28kg £152, A Ferguson, Kilsally 2 Texel 24.5kg £152, W Byres, Ballymena 2 Texel 25.5kg £151, J Howie, Ballyclare 5 Texel 24.5kg £150, K Steele Nicholson, Antrim 4 Suffolk 30kg £150, J Knox, Broughshane 4 Texel 24.5kg £149, A Coulter, Doagh 1 Crossbred 24.5kg £149, J Rea, Kilwaughter 12 Charollais 24.5kg £148 and M King, Ballymena 1 Badger Face Welsh Mountain 22.5kg £148.

Fat hogget (312)

Top per kg

R Stewart, 2 Kerry Hill 18kg £110 (611) R Buchanan, Kells 1 Charollais 22kg £134 (609) S Craig, Ballycastle 2 Suffolk 21.5kg £129 (600) O McCullough, Larne 1 Suffolk 21kg £126 (600) J Moore, Cullybackey 6 Charollais 23kg 137 (595) R Wilson, Randalstown 2 Texel 21.5kg £126 (586) D Wylie, Kells 5 Kerry Hill 21kg £123 (585) T McKillop, Glenarm 1 Suffolk 24kg £138 (575) D McKillop, 1 Blackface 23.5kg £135 (574) R Brown, Ballymena 3 Crossbred 20.5kg £117 (570) B Kelly, Ballymena 1 Dorset 19.5kg £111 (569) G Rowney, Ballyclare 15 Texel 25.5kg £143 (560) HM Dobbin, Crossbred 21.5kg £120 (558) S McKendry, Kilrea 18 Suffolk 25kg £139.50 (558) J McCabe, 2 Charollais 25kg £139 (556) and S Craig, Ballycastle 4 Suffolk 25kg £138.50 (554).

Top per head

Al Gault, Newtownabbey 2 Texel 32.5kg £164, A Coulter, Doagh 1 Crossbred 32.5kg £158.50, J Alexander, Clough 3 Suffolk 34kg £154, S Reid, Ballymena 1 Charollais 33kg £152, E Drummond, Ballynure 1 Texel 35kg £149, J Thompson, Kells 7 Texel 300kg £149, J Hamilton, 5 Hampshire Down 30kg £149, D Wilson, Newtownabbey 13 Suffolk 31kg £148.50, T McKillop, Glenarm 1 Border Leicester 33.5kg £148, A Coulter, Doagh 2 Crossbred 31kg £147, S Connor, Broughshane 4 Suffolk 31.5kg £146, R Stewart, Ballyclare 2 Charollais 31.5kg £145, KW Dickey, Ballyclare 3 Texel 31.5kg £144, G Rowney, Ballynure 15 Texel 25.5kg £143, S McKendry, Kilrea 6 Suffolk 27.5kg £143 and L Gordon, 2 Dorset 33kg £142.

Fat ewes 547

First quality

Suffolk - £130 - £178

Texel - £140 - £300

Crossbred - £90 - £128

