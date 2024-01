Top price of £3000 paid at annual spring sale of in calf heifers at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

160 heifers included several pens of beef heifers which sold steadily from £260 to £305 for 650k at £1995 paid twice from a Middletown farmer followed by £304 for 650k at £1975 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold steadily from £260 to £306 for 568k at £1735 from a Kilkeel farmer followed £305 for 566k at £1725 from a Bessbrook farmer followed by £299 for 564k at £1685 from a Aghalee farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality middleweight heifers sold steadily from £260 to £326 for 490k at £1625 from a Rathfriland producer followed by £306 for 424k at £1295 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £305 for 454k at £1385.

Beef heifers

Middletown farmer 654k £1995 £305.00; Middletown farmer 654k £1995 £305.00; Kilkeel farmer 650k £1975 £304.00; Middletown farmer 646k £1935 £300.00; Middletown farmer 692k £2065 £299.00; Middletown farmer 706k £2075 £294.00; Middletown farmer 674k £1935 £287.00; Middletown farmer 686k £1965 £286.00 and Middletown farmer 694k £1985 £286.

Forward heifers

Kilkeel farmer 568k £1735 £306.00; Bessbrook farmer 566k £1725 £305.00; Aghalee farmer 564k £1685 £299.00; Aghalee farmr 566k £1655 £292.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 548k £1595 £291.00; Portadown farmer 528k £1535 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 526k £1525 £290.00 and Portadown farmer 548k £1575 £288.

Middleweight heifers

Rathfriland farmer 498k £1625 £326.00; Dromara farmer 424k £1295 £306.00; Dromara farmer 454k £1385 £305.00; Waringstown farmer 466k £1405 £302.00; Rathfriland farmer 420k £1265 £301.00; Dromara farmer 416k £1225 £295.00; Waringstown farmer 406k £1190 £293.00; Pomeroy farmer 422k £1235 £293.00 and Forkhill farmer 450k £1315 £292.

Bullocks

130 bullocks sold in a very firm trade with beef bullocks to £300 for 704k at £2115 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £288 for 716k at £2065.

Good quality forward bullocks sold readily from £260 to £329 for 506k at £1665 from a Banbridge farmer.

The same owner received £311 per 100 kilos for 536k at £1665.

Good quality middleweights sold from £250 to £307 for 474k at £1455 from a Belleek farmer followed by £302 498k at £1505 from a Benburb farmer.

A Ballynahinch farmer received £302 for 456k at £1375.

Demand for Friesian bullocks was exceptionally strong to £244 for 782k at £1905 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

The same owner received £241 for 760k at £1835 and £239 for 768k at £1835.

Main demand for good quality friesians from £200 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 704k £2115 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 716k £2065 £288.00 and Kilkeel farmer 760k £2105 £277.

Forward bullocks

Banbridge farmer 506k £1665 £329.00; Banbridge farmer 536k £1665 £311.00; Cullyhanna farmer 508k £1545 £304.00; Armagh farmer 530k £1595 £301.00; Armagh farmer 518k £1555 £300.00; Cullyhanna farmer 524k £1565 £299.00; Portadown farmer 528k £1575 £298.00 and Belleek farmer 510k £1515 £297.

Middleweight bullocks

Belleek farmer 474k £1455 £307.00; Benburb farmer 498k £1505 £302.00; Ballynahinch farmer 456k £1375 £302.00; Belleek farmer 490k £1465 £299.00; Belleek farmer 496k £1435 £289.00; Tynan farmer 398k £1095 £275.00; Cullyhanna farmer 408k £1100 £270.00 and Armagh farmer 492k £1325 £269.

Friesian bullocks

Loughbrickland farmer 782k £1905 £244.00; Loughbrickland farmer 762k £1835 £241.00; Loughbrickland farmer 768k £1835 £239.00; Loughbrickland farmer 746k £1715 £230.00; Tandragee farmer 548k £1215 £222.00; Tandragee farmer 512k £1075 £210.00 and Scarva farmer 686k £1365 £199.

Weanlings

200 weanlings sold in a excellent trade with good quality light males from £270 to £355 for 304k at £1080 from a Markethill producer.

A Portadown farmer received £344 at 244k at £1040 and a Crumlin farmer received £332 for 328k at £1090.

Stronger males sold from £250 to £291 for 416k at £1210 from a Portadown farmer.

Good quality light heifers sold from £250 to £338 for 272k at £920 from a Markethill farmer. The same owner received £327 for 352k at £1150.

Stronger heifer weanlings sold up to £314 for 414k at £1300 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £307 for 450k at £1380 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand for good quality forward heifers from £250 to £302 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 416k £1210 £291.00; Portadown farmer 482k £1370 £284.00; Mountnorris farmer 414k £1150 £278.00; Mountnorris farmer 436k £1190 £273.00; Mountnorris farmer 460k £1220 £265.00; Mountnorris farmer 430k £1140 £265.00 and Mountnorris farmer 450k £1180 £262.

Light male weanlings

Markethill farmer 304k £1080 £355.00; Markethill farmer 282k £1000 £355.00; Portadown farmer 244k £840 £344.00; Rathfriland farmer 240k £820 £342.00; Rathfriland farmer 250k £850 £340.00; Markethill farmer 260k £870 £335.00; Crumlin farmer 328k £1090 £332.00; Dungannon farmer 358k £1160 £324.00; Dungannon farmer 356k £1150 £323.00 and Dungannon farmer 314k £990 £315.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1300 £314.00; Cullyhanna farmer 450k £1380 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 450k £1360 £302.00; Cullyhanna farmer 464k £1340 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 406k £1160 £286.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1190 £283.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 476k £1340 £282.

Light heifer weanlings

Markethill farmer 272k £920 £338.00; Markethill farmer 352k £1150 £327.00; Markethill farmer 380k £1200 £316.0; Markethill farmer 360k £1120 £311.00; Warrenpoint farmer 258k £800 £310.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 306k £930 £304.00; Belleek farmer 250k £770 £308.00; Crumlin farmer 284k £860 £303.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 394k £1170 £297.

The annual spring sale of in calf heifers for R Hadden Dungannon at Markethill on Tuesday 23rd January returned a very firm demand with in calf heifers selling to £3000 for a Simmental followed by £2850 for a Limousin.

A further three heifers sold at £2800 each and two heifers sold at £2750 and several more lots sold from £2400 to £2650 each.