Top prices at Draperstown Mart, fat cows selling to £2073.60 for 810kg
Heifers £2000/850kg weanling up to 382ppk - £1830/480kg, fat cows £2073.60/810kg and fat bulls £1903.20/780kg.
Bullocks
James Duffy £1880/650kg, £1810/630kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1780/590kg, £1740/590kg, William McCorry £1740/640kg,£1700/630kg, £1660/560kg, £1640/600kg, £1480/520kg, R and V McGarvey £1730/740kg, Sean O'Neill £1710/670kg, James Duffy £1700/580kg, Kieran Quigg £1570/580kg, £1480/480kg, £1370/460kg, £1360/500kg, £1280/460kg, £1100/450kg, P and B McBride £1540/520kg, £1460/550kg, Christopher Slane £1370/480kg, £1370/470kg, Raymond Lees £1360/650kg, £1110/540kg, R and V McGarvey £1300/520kg, Ralph Pickering £1220/450kg, D and S Murray £1110/440kg and Raymond Lees £1100/530kg.
Heifers
Paul McGovern £2000/850kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1980/700kg, £1900/780kg, £1790/660kg, Paul McGovern £1780/660kg, £1760/670kg, £1740/650kg, £1720/670kg, £1700/660kg, £1590/630kg, Martin McErlean £1670/540kg, JN Doris £1660/560kg, Hugh and Ryan Bradley £1640/600kg, Michael McGlade £1630/560kg, £1600/520kg, £1590/500kg, £1570/510kg, £1540/520kg, £1480/480kg, £1480/520kg, JN Doris £1580/520kg, £1530/520kg, £1500/610kg, £1410/580kg, P and B McBride £1560/560kg, £1480/540kg, £1440/510kg, William Moore £1500/540kg, £1480/520kg, £1460/520kg, £1440/570kg, £1400/510kg,£1390/500kg, £1390/530kg, H and R Bradley £1500/660kg, Sean O'Neill £1460/510kg, Kieran Quigg £1370/550kg, P and B McBride £1360/470kg, £1340/570kg and William Moore £1310/530kg, £1300/530kg, £1300/520kg.
Weanlings male
K Quinn £1830/480kg, Gerard Bell £1320/450kg, £1320/490kg, £1280/500kg, Martin McCrory £1320/410kg, £1300/470kg, £1280/420kg, £1190/350kg, £1160/380kg, William Phillips £1310/450kg, Christopher Slane £1250/380kg, Gerard Bell £1170/360kg, James Kenning £1140/430kg, £980/310kg, William Philips £1140/460kg, £970/370kg, £970/320kg, £940/360kg, R and V McGarvey £1100/460kg, Edward McKendry £1070/360kg, £1050/400kg, £980/340kg, Hugh Lagan £1030/300kg, Bernard Gillen £930/350kg, Derek Allen £930/370kg, James Kenning £910/350kg, £960/370kg, £860/370kg, Gerard Bell £910/340kg, Joseph Doris £860/290kgm and Eamon Conroy £840/290kg.
Weanling female
James Wilson £1260/410kg, R and V McGarvey £1240/430kg, £1130/370kg, K Quinn £1190/390kg, Edward McKendry £1160/410kg, Gerard Bell £1100/440kg, £1090/430mkg, James Wilson £1080/410kg, £1080/370kg, £1060/410kg, £1020/410kg, M Glasgow £1030/430kg, Gerard Bell £100/470kg,£890/400kg, £800/370kg, £790/340kg, K Quinn £1010/430kg, James Porter £920/370kg, £860/370kg, Hugh Lagan £860/290kg, £850/290kg, Bernard Gillen £860/330kg and James Porter £840/330kg.
Fat cows
Raymond McLaughlin £2073.60/810kg, Nigel Jordan £1807.80/690kg, £1736/620kg, Brian O'Loughlin £1732.80/760kg, Hugh Bradley £1688.40/630kg, £1562.40/630kg, £1561.60/640kg, £1521/650kg, £1430/650kg, James Duffy £1687.20/760kg, £1459.20/760kg, Alan and WJ Hutchinson £1686.40/680kg, Christopher Slane £1584/600kg, Sean O'Neill £1509.60/680kg, R E Tomkins £1460.60/670kg, Alan Hutchinson £1400/700kg, Brian O'Loughlin £1393.60/670kg, Christopher Slane £1334.40/480kg, Kenneth McIlwaine £1310.40/780kg, £1162/700kg, B Quinn £1278.20/770kg, Patrick Taggart £1232.20/610kg and R E Tomkins £1232/700kg.
Fat bulls
B Quinn £1903.20/780kg, Desmond Donnelly £1380/540kg, Patrick Taggart £1323/630kg, £1264.80/620kg, £1224/600kg, £1203.60/590kg, £1153.60/560kg, £1100/550kg, £1008.80/520kg, £950.60/490kg, £950.40/480kg and Desmond Donnelly £1240/460kg.