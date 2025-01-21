Top quality cattle for sale at Swatragh Mart, bullocks to £1900 per head

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Weekly cattle sale: Monday 20th January seen a great entry of 125 top quality cattle presented for sale which resulted in a super trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to 453p/kg for a Limousin at 214kg (£970) and to a top of £1900 per head for a Limousin at 626kg (304p/kg).

Heifers sold to 424p/kg for a Limousin at 380kg (£1610) and to a top of £1840 per head for a Limousin at 472kg (390p/kg).

Super demand for all kinds of stock, more cattle required for a large number of buyers both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Some of the sample prices

Heifers

up to 300kg (p/kg)

Ballynahinch producer, Charolais 272kg £1150 (423), Maghera producer, Belgian Blue 294kg £1080 (367), Swatragh producer, Limousin 276kg £1010 (366), Glenarm producer, Limousin 296kg £1040 (351), Ballynahinch producer, Charolais 288kg £1010 (351), Garvagh producer, Charolais 274kg £950 (347), Ballynahinch producer, Charolais 204kg £700 (343), Garvagh producer, Charolais 290kg £970 (334) and Garvagh producer, Charolais 254kg £790 (311).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Kilrea producer, Limousin 380kg £1610 (424), Ballynahinch producer, Charolais 306kg £1240 (405), Claudy producer, Limousin 358kg £1390 (388), Ballynahinch producer Charolais 322kg £1250 (388), Swatragh producer, Limousin 320kg £1100 (344), Maghera producer, Charolais 316kg £1060 (335), Garvagh producer, Charolais 308kg £1020 (331) and Glenarm producer, Limousin 326kg £1030 (316).

400 up to 500kg (p/kg)

Ballynahinch producer, Limousin 472kg £1840 (390), Maghera producer, Limousin 428kg £1590 (371), Dungiven producer, Charolais 438kg £1600 (365), Draperstown producer, Limousin 490kg £1580 (322), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 498kg £1580 (317), Moneymore producer, Charolais 422kg £1260 (299), Kilrea producer, Saler 440kg £1300 (295), Garvagh producer, Charolais 400kg £1170 (293), Garvagh producer, Charolais 400kg £1170 (293) and Garvagh producer, Saler 400kg £1170 (293).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 524kg £1710 (326), Moneymore producer, Aberdeen Angus 504kg £1550 (308) and Draperstown producer, Limousin 586kg £1780 (304).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg (p/kg)

Draperstown producer, Limousin 214kg £970 (453), Draperstown producer, Limousin 216kg £950 (440), Draperstown producer, Limousin 240kg £1000 (417), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 232kg £950 (409), Garvagh producer, Charolais 296kg £1200 (405), Dungiven producer, Charolais 228kg £910 (399), Gulladuff producer, Limousin 270kg £1070 (396), Draperstown producer, Limousin 280kg £1070 (382), Draperstown producer, Limousin 254kg £920 (362), Draperstown producer, Limousin 250kg £900 (360) and Gulladuff producer, Aberdeen Angus 274kg £910 (332).

300 up to 400kg (p/kg)

Maghera producer, Charolais 306kg £1270 (415), Glenarm producer, Limousin 300kg £1230 (410), Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 370kg £1510 (408), Kilrea producer, Limousin 346kg £1410 (408), Garvagh producer, Charolais 306kg £1240 (405), Claudy producer, Limousin 336kg £1320 (393), Maghera producer, Charolais 326kg £1280 (393), Rasharkin producer, Charolais 324kg £1270 (392), Swatragh producer, Simmental 344kg £1340 (390), Claudy producer, Limousin 326kg £1270 (390), Garvagh producer, Charolais 300kg £1160 (387), Glenarm producer, Limousin 334kg £1290 (386), Garvagh producer, Limousin 390kg £1470 (377), Garvagh producer, Charolais 304kg £1130 (372) and Glenarm producer, Belgian Blue 316kg £1140 (361).

400kg up to 500kg (p/kg)

Moneymore producer, Limousin 420kg £1500 (357), Ballynahinch producer, Charolais 424kg £1500 (354), Maghera producer, Charolais 430kg £1480 (344), Kilrea producer, Saler 410kg £1400 (341), Upperlands producer, Charolais 480kg £1620 (338), Moneymore producer, Limousin 440kg £1470 (334), Claudy producer, Aberdeen Angus 490kg £1620 (331), Moneymore producer, Limousin 492kg £1540 (313) and Dungiven producer, Charolais 436kg £1360 (312).

500kg and over (p/kg)

Upperlands producer, Charolais 508kg £1790 (352), Claudy producer, Simmental 516kg £1740 (337), Claudy producer, Saler 508kg £1580 (311), Draperstown producer, Limousin 626kg £1900 (304) and Claudy producer, Simmental 510kg £1540 (302).

Weekly sheep sale: A super entry of 2200 sheep were presented for sale on Saturday 18th January which resulted in another fantastic trade with 1600 lambs and 600 fat ewes and rams on offer.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £182 for two lambs at 28kg and to a top of 756p/kg for seven lambs at 22.5kg into £170.

Fat ewes reached the heights of £310 for three ewes and fat rams to a top of £214 for a single ram with many more lots reaching super prices.

Sheep sale as normal next Saturday 25th January - yard open at 7am, sale starting 10.30am sharp.

More sheep required to meet demand.

Some of Saturday’s sample prices

Heavy weight fat hoggets - 25kg up to 30kg (p/kg)

Ahoghill producer, 11 hoggets 26kg £180 (692), Pomeroy producer, 1 hogget 25kg £169 (676), Claudy producer, 17 hoggets 25kg £168.50 (674), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 25kg £168.50 (674), Dromara producer, 2 hoggets 25kg £168 (672), Swatragh producer, 1 hogget 25kg £168 (672), Ballymoney producer, 6 hoggets 25kg £167 (668), Claudy producer, 18 hoggets 25kg £165 (660), Rasharkin producer, 2 hoggets 26kg £171.50 (660), Claudy producer, 1 hogget 25kg £164 (656), Garvagh producer, 1 hogget 25kg £164 (656), Maghera producer, 2 hoggets 28kg £182 (650), Dromara producer, 5 hoggets 27.5kg £178 (647), Claudy producer, 4 hoggets 26kg £166 (638) and Aghalee producer, 15 hoggets 26.5kg £168.50 (636).

Mid weight fat hoggets - 21kg up to 25kg (p/kg)

Portrush producer, 7 hoggets 22.5kg £170 (756), Pomeroy producer, 1 hogget 23kg £166 (722), Garvagh producer, 40 hoggets 21kg £150.50 (717), Claudy producer, 36 hoggets 21kg £149 (710), Maghera producer, 1 hogget 23kg £162.50 (707), Claudy producer, 1 hogget 21kg £148 (705), Dungiven producer, 1 hogget 21kg £147.50 (702), Kilrea producer, 9 hoggets 21kg £147 (700), Moneymore producer, 25 hoggets 22kg £152.50 (693), Dromara producer, 1 hogget 24kg £165 (688), Cookstown producer, 8 hoggets 21kg £144.50 (688), Draperstown producer, 3 hoggets 22.5kg £154.50 (687), Greysteel producer, 8 hoggets 22kg £151 (686), Cookstown producer, 4 hoggets 22kg £151 (686), Stewartstown producer, 10 hoggets 21.5kg £147 (684) and Claudy producer, 11 hoggets 24kg £162.50 (677).

Light weight fat hoggets - 18kg up to 21kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 5 hoggets 19kg £138 (726), Dungannon producer, 12 hoggets 19kg £133.50 (703), Claudy producer, 10 hoggets 19kg £132.50 (697), Macosquin producer, 5 hoggets 19kg £131 (689), Cookstown producer, 6 hoggets 18.5kg £127.50 (689), Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £137 (685), Dungiven producer, 2 hoggets 20.5kg £139 (678), Greysteel producer, 4 hoggets 20.5kg £139 (678), Maghera producer, 8 hoggets 18kg £121 (672), Rasharkin producer, 3 hoggets 20.5kg £137.50 (671), Maghera producer, 3 hoggets 20kg £133 (665), Cookstown producer, 19 hoggets 20kg £133 (665) and Macosquin producer, 4 hoggets 20kg £131.50 (658).

Store lambs - up to 18kg (p/kg)

Limavady producer, 2 hoggets 17kg £110, Draperstown producer, 4 hoggets 15kg £107, Kilrea producer, 9 hoggets 17.5kg £105, Ballycastle producer, 5 hoggets 17.5kg £105, Castledawson producer, 6 hoggets 17kg £100 and Maghera producer, 4 hoggets 15.kg £95.

Fat ewes

Claudy producer, 3 ewes £310, Armoy producer, 1 ewe £294, Maghera producer, 1 ewe £251, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £232, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £230, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £220, Kilrea producer, 1 ewe £216, Claudy producer, 3 ewes £210, Swatragh producer, 1 ewe £202, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £196, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £196, Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £190, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £190, Curran producer, 3 ewes £188, Claudy producer, 1 ewe £187, Maghera producer, 4 ewes £186, Limavady producer, 1 ewe £186, Drumahoe producer, 1 ewe £186 and Armoy producer, 5 ewes £185.

Fat rams

Ballycastle producer, 1 ram £214, Crumlin producer, 1 ram £196, Maydown producer, 1 ram £188, Maghera producer, 1 ram £188, Glenavy producer, 1 ram £174, Dungiven producer, 1 ram £172, Claudy producer, 1 ram £162 and Dungiven producer, 1 ewe £160.

Breeding sheep sale

Thursday 16th January seen the return of the breeding sheep sales at Swatragh which resulted in an outstanding trade with ewes and lambs reaching highs of £385 for 1 Dutch spotted ewe with 2 lambs at foot.

In-lamb ewes to a top of £205 for a single Suffolk ewe.

Next breeding sale, Thursday 23rd January - yard open at 3pm, sale will start at 7pm sharp, we ask can all stock be penned for 6.45pm.

Breeding stock also welcome on Saturday’s and will be sold at 12pm.

Some of Thursday’s sample prices

In-lamb ewes

Swatragh producer, 1 Suffolk £205, Draperstown producer, 1 Zwartble £200, Draperstown producer, 2 Dorset £200, Draperstown producer, 3 Dorset £195, Maghera producer, 2 Mules £195, Draperstown producer, 2 Mules £185, Draperstown producer, 3 Jacobs £175 and Draperstown producer, 2 Jacobs £175.

Ewes and lambs

Ewes with twins at foot

Aghadowey producer, 1 D. Spot and 2 lambs £385, Moneymore producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £360, Maghera producer, 1 Texel and 2 lambs £355, Draperstown producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £355, Claudy producer, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £350, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £350 and Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 2 lambs £335.

Ewes with singles at foot

Moneymore producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £270, Moneymore producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £265, Moneymore producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £265, Moneymore producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £260, Maghera producer, 1 Texel and 1 lamb £255, Claudy producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £255, Draperstown producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £250, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £245, Draperstown producer, 2 Dorset and 2 lambs £230, Macosquin producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £230 and Draperstown producer, 1 Dorset and 1 lamb £230.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.