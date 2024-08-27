The competition was sponsored by Masons Animal Feeds and Paul Ellwood HVS Animal Health – a big thanks to both of them.

Announcing the winners at the charity auction and BBQ in aid of Macmillan Cancer in Ballynahinch Rugby Club on 16 August, Steve praised the quality of the cattle on show and the hospitality shown to him and his wife Claire as they travelled around the province over the three days.

Results:

Best Overall Herd:

Springbank Herd owned by Ivan and Corrina Gordon from Kilkeel who received the Robert Johnston Crystal Trophy.

Reserve overall:

Brackaghmore Herd owned by Chelsea Best and Brian O’Hare.

Best Female Calf under 1 year:

1st Springbank Top Girl from the Springbank Herd owned by Ivan and Corrina Gordon, Kilkeel;

2nd Halfway Unforgetable from the Halfway herd owned by George Mitchell, Banbridge;

3rd Brackaghmore Una from the Brackaghmore Herd owned by Chelsea Best and Brian O'Hare.

Best Male Calf under 1 year:

1st Halfway Unbeatabull from the Halfway Herd owned by George Mitchell, Banbridge;

2nd Springbank Tank from the Springbank Herd owned by Ivan and Corrina Gordon, Kilkeel;

3rd Brackaghmore Unreal from the Brackaghmore herd owned by Chelsea Best and Brian O'Hare.

Overall champion calf:

Halfway Unbeatabull from the Halfway Herd owned by George Mitchell, Banbridge.

Junior Heifer:

1st Artlone Tasty from the Artlone Herd owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown;

2nd Heatherview Querelle from the Drumhilla Herd owned by Gareth Corrie, Newtownards;

3rd Killinchy Woods Tori from the Killinchy Woods herd owned by Sam Robinson and family, Crossgar.

Junior Male:

1st Ballygrange Titus from the Ballygrange Herd owned by Jim Slone and family, Kilkeel;

2nd Drumboy Teddy from the Drumboy Herd owned by Oliver Mc Cann, Castlewellan;

3rd Knockagh Show King from the Knockagh herd owned by Jim and Laura Ervine, Newtownabbey.

Senior Heifer:

1st Rathlion Quest from the Rathlion Herd owned by the Quinn family;

2nd Springhill Sweatheart from the Bethel Herd owned by Paul Elwood, Crossgar;

3rd Chatham Sophia from the Chatham Herd owned by Jack and Anne Morrison, Armoy.

Brood Cow:

1st Solway View Montana from the Drumhilla Herd owned by Gareth Corrie, Newtownards;

2nd Springhill Razzle Dazzle from the Knockchree herd owned by Stephen Gordon, Kilkeel;

3rd Solway View Oki Doki from the Artlone Herd owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown.

Senior Bull:

1st Auchenlay Orion from the Chatham Herd owned by Jack and Anne Morrison, Armoy;

2nd Springhill Oxo owned by Jim Slone and Ivan Gordon, Kilkeel;

3rd Bethel Pablo from the Bethel Herd owned by Paul Elwood, Crossgar.

Best Male overall:

Ballygrange Titus owned by Jim Slone and family, Kilkeel.

Best Female overall:

Artlone Tasty owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown.

Thanks to John Killen for his entertaining auctioneering and to all the companies who donated the auction items.

The Four Breed Calf Show will take place this year in Ballymena Mart on Saturday 30 November. Entry forms will be available from the secretary.

1 . Blue Club Herd Competition Ivan and Corrina Gordon, winners of the Robert Johnston Crystal trophy for best overall herd, along with judge, Mr Steve Pattinson, his wife Claire and NI Blue Cattle Club chairman, Mr Oliver McCann. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Blue Cattle Club Herd Competition Sponsors Masons Animal Feeds Armagh, along with James and Sam Martin from Newtownards who own the Springhill herd. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Blue Club Herd Competition Paul Elwood HVS Animal Health sponsor with Oliver McCann, club chairman. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Blue Club Herd Competition Laura Ervine receiving a third placing for Knockagh Show King in the junior male class. Included in photo is Steve Pattinson and his wife Claire and Oliver McCann. (Pic: Freelance) Photo: Freelance Photo Sales