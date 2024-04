Top quality forward feeding heifers and beef heifers at Markethill Mart, top price of £1940

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Heifers

210 heifers included several pens of top quality forward feeding heifers and beef heifers. Beef heifers sold to a top of £307 for 630k at £1940 from a Garrison producer.

The same owner received £298 for 628k at £1870.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £260 to £293 per 100 kilos for 648k at £1900 from a Katesbridge farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Feeding type heifers sold to £303 for 544k at £1650 from a Newtownhamiton farmer followed by £300 for 546k at £1640 from a Crossmaglen producer.

All good quality forward heifers from £260 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Grazing type heifers sold up to £333 for 418k at £1390 from a Castlewellan farmer followed by £297 for 404k at £1200 for an Armagh producer.

Main demand from £216 to £296 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Garrison farmer 632k £1940 £307.00; Crossmaglen farmer 628k £1870 £298.00; Katesbridge farmer 648k £1900 £293.00; Cullyhanna farmer 684k £1990 £291.00; Dungannon farmer 668k £1940 £291.00; Katesbridge farmer 672k £1830 £272.00; Dungannon farmer 648k £1720 £266.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 668k £1750 £262.

Forward heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownhamilton farmer 544k £1650 £303.00; Crossmaglen farmer 546k £1640 £300.00; Poyntzpass farmer 508k £1500 £295.00; Gilford farmer 554k £1620 £292.00; Crossmaglen farmer 602k £1750 £291.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1600 £290.00; Dungannon farmer 610k £1750 £287.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 540k £1540 £285.

Middleweight heifers

Castlewellan farmer 418k £1390 £333.00; Armagh farmer 404k £1200 £297.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 432k £1280 £296.00; Moira farmer 488k £1440 £295.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 426k £1240 £291.00; Armagh farmer 402k £1170 £291.00; Cullyhanna farmer 470k £1360 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 498k £1440 £289.00 and Armagh farmer 474k £1360 £287.

Bullocks

110 bullocks sold in a steady demand with beef bullocks up to £320 for 698k at £2230 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £293 for 700k Aberdeen Angus at £2050 from a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand for good quality beef bullocks from £255 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward feeding bullocks from £319 for 502k at £1600 from a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received £308 for 526k at £1620.

All good quality lots from £260 to £302 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £323 for 458k Aberdeen Angus at £1480 from a Mayobridge farmer.

The same owner received £306 for 480k at £1470.

A Forkhill farmer received £300 for 430k at £1300.

All good quality grazing type bullocks from £250 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 698k £2230 £320.00; Banbridge farmer 700k £2050 £293.00; Banbridfge farmer 714k £2000 £280.00; Belleek farmer 712k £1980 £278.00 and Belleek farmer 662k £1750 £264.

Forward bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tandragee farmer 502k £1600 £319.00; Tandragee farmer 526k £1620 £308.00; Poyntzpass farmer 514k £1550 £302.00; Kilcoo farmer 590k £1770 £300.00; Tandragee farmer 540k £1610 £298.00; Kilcoo farmer 634k £1860 £293.00; Crumlin farmer 536k £1500 £280.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k £1430 £274.00 and Banbridge farmer 506k £1380 £273.

Middleweight bullocks

Mayobridge farmer 458k £1480 £323.00; Mayobridge farmer 480k £1470 £306.00; Forkhill farmer 434k £1300 £300.00; Tandragee farmer 468k £1380 £295.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1350 £292.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 498k £1380 £277.00; Forkhill farmer 432k £1180 £273.00; Ballynahinch farmer 404k £1100 £272.00 and Forkhill farmer 498k £1340 £269.

Weanlings

220 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality males from £300 to £397 for 224k at £890 from a Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer.

The same owner received £367 for 294k at £1080.

A Markethill farmer received £358 for 296k at £1060. Stronger males sold to £310 for 458k at £1420 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £306 for 422k at £1290 from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

All good quality lots from £260 to £302 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Light heifer weanlings sold to £353 for 272k at £960 from a Camlough farmer.

A Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer received £350 for 274k at £960.

A Camlough farmer received £340 for 294k at £1000. All good quality light heifers from £270 to £333 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold to £332 for 416k at £1380 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £324 for 432k at £1400 from a Warrenpoint farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tassagh farmer 458k £1420 £310.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 422k £1290 £306.00; Castlewellan farmer 474k £1430 £302.00; Tassagh farmer 430k £1295 £301.00; Tassagh farmer 414k £1220 £295.00; Milford farmer 408k £1200 £294.00 and Rostrevor farmer 470k £1380 £294.

Light male weanlings

Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 224k £890 £397.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 294k £1080 £367.00; Markethill farmer 296k £1060 £358.00; Tassagh farmer 312k £1095 £351.00; Tassagh farmer 400k £1400 £350.00; Tassagh farmer 354k £1200 £339.00; Richhill farmer 288k £990 £344.00; Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 364k £1220 £335.00; Tassagh farmer 352k £1170 £332.00 and Belleek, Co Fermanagh farmer 342k £1090 £319.

Strong heifer weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 416k £1380 £332.00; Warrenpoint farmer 432k £1400 £324.00; Mayobridge farmer 412k £1170 £284.00; Mayobridge farmer 402k £1090 £271.00 and Mayobridge farmer 420k £1060 £252.

Light heifer weanlings