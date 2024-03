Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Top quality heavy hoggets sold from 640-712.50p/k for 24k at £171 for a Dungannon producer, followed by 664p/k for 24.7k at £164 from a Newry producer.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 615 – 657p/k for 21.4k at £140.40 for a Loughbrickland producer, followed by 654p/k for 22.8k £149 for a Glenanne farmer.

Stores sold to a top of 658p/k for 18.7k at £123 for a Mullaghbawn farmer, followed by 644p/k for 19.4k at £125 for a Newry producer.

The 270 cull ewes sold to a top of £236. Main demand from £175 - £230 with plainer ewes from £100 to £174.

A full yard of breeding sheep returned an impressive demand with doubles selling to £340 with more good quality doubles selling from £280 to £335.

Singles sold up to £250 with main demand from £170 to £235.

Heavy hoggets

Dungannon producer 24k £171 712.50p/k: Lislea producer 24.7k £164 664p/k: Tandragee producer 24.1k £160 664p/k: Belleeks producer 25.5k £169 663p/k: Moy producer 25k £165 660p/k: Glenanne producer 25k £165 660p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 27.1k £177 653p/k and Portadown producer 26.5k £173 653p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Loughbrickland producer 21.4k £140.59 657p/k: Glenanne producer 22.8k £149 654p/k: Tandragee producer 23.4k £159 641p/k: Belleeks producer 23.5k £150 638p/k: Newry producer 21.5k £137 637p/k: Newry producer 20.1k £127.50 634p/k: Tassagh producer 22k £138 627p/k and Hamiltonsbawn producer 20.2k £126 624p/k.

Stores