Top students plan careers in ag research after a week-long tour

A group of 26 top students from 19 universities, studying a wide range of subjects from STEM to liberal arts, have spent five packed days visiting innovative farmers, businesses, and researchers across the country.

The students have learnt about the challenges facing agriculture and the cutting-edge innovation being developed to tackle them, from robotic weeders to Rothamsted Research’s soil archive, the students have seen first-hand what a career in agricultural research has to offer.

Professor Tom MacMillan, Elizabeth Creak Chair in Rural Policy at the RAU, said: “It was inspiring to see the students again today, at the end of their week-long dive into farming, having met a fantastic diversity of innovative farmers and scientists. They were brimming with ideas and insights about the many different ways they – and the rest of us already working in agricultural research – can help make farming healthier, greener, and fairer.”

At the closing event, the students were asked to share their reflections on the week by giving presentations addressing the role of science in improving food security in the context of the nature and climate crises.

Ilina Patki, who is studying an Integrated Master's in Natural Sciences at the University of Leeds, took part in the Summer School and is planning a career in agricultural research. She said: “It's been a great learning experience. My previous understanding of agriculture has really been challenged in a good way! I've listened to different perspectives and learnt about different farming practices, and it’s shown me lots of potential career paths that I could go into to support a sustainable food system.”

Nelleke Johnson, who is studying a Master’s in Food Economics and Marketing at the University of Reading, also took part. She said: “It's probably been the most eye-opening week of the whole of my academic career so far. It's so rare to get the opportunity to really immerse yourself in any sort of industry. Talking to farmers this week, it’s given me a real understanding of the challenges they’re facing, especially when it comes to funding.”

Kathryn Green, charities coordination director from the Agri-Food Charities Partnership, which, along with the Sylvia Waddilove Foundation, has funded the Summer School, said: “We need to increase awareness of the diverse career opportunities in food and farming. As well as developing these innovative technologies, we also need to develop the individuals who will be working in our industry in the future. That’s why we were proud to fund the AUC’s Summer School as part of our training, education, and research strategy.”

