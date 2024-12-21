Top Ulster pigs for export to America after Cookstown sale (1975)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Americans had left Northern Ireland, during this week in 1975, after buying 59 pedigree pigs which were to be the first ever to be imported from Northern Ireland into the United States, reported Farming Life.

And there were bright prospects of an expansion of this valuable dollar trade for the Americans had been “really impressed” by the quality of both the Large White and Landrace pigs in the province.

Before flying out from Aldergrove, Karl Lieske, from Hernderson, Minnesota, and Hillman Schroder, from Sauk City, Wisconsin, told Farming Life that these first pigs were intended to improve their 400-sow herds. They planned to return to Northern Ireland to buy more for other big US pig breeders in the near future.

The Americans had spent a week visiting different pig herds in the province and also attended the Landrace show and sale at Cookstown, where Mr Samuel Smyth, of Crossgar, who was the judge, purchased for them a boar from Samuel McKeown, Ahoghill, at 212 guineas.

Pictured at the Ayrshire show and sale which was held at Ballyclare at the start of December 1980 are, Jack Irvine, right, with the judge John McComb from Scotland, with his wife and daughter, Mrs Elaine McCaig. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Mr Smyth, to whom the Americans paid a tribute for his “excellent help an cooperation”, was making the transport arrangements to fly the pigs to Shannon and then on to New York.

Meantime, they were to go into isolation on the different farms for two months and would be flown out to America about the middle of February 1976.

“There is a vast market for the type of pigs wanted by the Americans – strong, with plenty of bone and growth,” Mr Smyth told Farming Life after driving the Americans to the airport.

“They want the type that can grow quickly to 250lbs and 260lb. They are fed mainly on a maize ration and they need to have plenty of bone and a big frame.”

Pictured in December 1980 is the Ayrshire supreme champion heifer which was exhibited at Ballyclare by J and J Liggett of Tandragee. At the halter is John Liggett. They heifer made a top price of 700gns. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The pigs purchased included young lots, ranging from 60lbs, to mature boars and in-pig gilts. They comprises 27 Large White gilts and 10 Large White boars, and 14 Landrace gilts and eight Landrace boars.

Twenty-five of the Large White pigs had been purchased from Hugh Holmes and Sons of Garvagh; seven from Patrick Mullan, Garvagh, and two gilts from James Gabbie, Crossgar.

Fifteen Landrace pigs had bee bought from Stewart Hammond, Sandholes, Cookstown, and five from Philip Cartin, of Aghadowey.

One each comes from Verdun Hunter and Robert Emerson, Dungannon and the Glenenshire Pig Breeding Company, Bangor.

Pictured in December 1980 is the Ayrshire reserve supreme champion at Ballyclare of Sam McCaw, Coleraine, which made 640gns. The animal is held by Sydney Galbraith. It had been a great year of successes for Mc McCaw who Ballyclare award gave him four championships and two reserves in six shows. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

The other two, both boars, were a Large White from Samuel Smyth and Company, and the Landrace bought at Cookstown show and sale.

Farming Life noted: “Transport costs are high and on arrival in New York the pigs will go into quarantine for a further 30 days, a cost £4 a day each. They have then to go on about 2,000 miles to the different farms - and will then have cost the two Americans a total of about £30,000 plus their own personal expenses.”

More for Canada – Meanwhile it was also reported that eight Ulster pigs were to be flown to Canada in January 1976.

Farming Life commented: “The second consignment purchased by Mr Ernest Hull, from Belcarres, in Saskatchewan, within a few months. The latest purchases are - Six Landrace from Cyril Millar, Coleraine, and two Large Whites from James Gabbie, Crossgar. They will go into quarantine for two weeks before export.”

Pictured in December 1980 is auctioneer Jack Irvine busy selling Ayrshire pedigree cattle at Ballyclare. Giving clerical assistance is popular young auctioneer, Tom Symington. Picture: Farming Life archives/Darryl Armitage

Landrace boar tops 275gns at Cookstown show and sale: A top price of 275gns was paid for an unplaced Landrace boar exhibited by Ernest Smyrell, of Ballymoney, at the annual breed show and sale at Cookstown. The boar, with an impressive “performance pedigree”, was purchased by David Allen, of Castlereagh.

Mr Smyrell, who has had a great year of successes with his Landrace pigs, also received the highest price for an in-pig gilt – 230gns for a first prize-winner, bought by Drew McMullan, of Drumcon, Coagh, Co Tyrone. The supreme champion was a boar exhibited by Mr William Barfoot, Desertmartin, Co Londonderry, and was purchased for 192gns by the judge, Mr Samuel Smyth, of Crossgar, who bought several pigs, some of which were to be exported to America and Italy.

The award for the best pig of opposite sex to the champion went to a gilt of Stewart Hammond, of Sandholes, Cookstown. It was purchased at 200gns, also by Mr Smyth. Mr Smyth’s purchases also included 212gns for an unplaced boar exhibited by Samuel McKeown, of Ahoghill.