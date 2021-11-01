Tornado Terror: Trailers blown over and roofs ripped off buildings and tractor

The mini tornado ripped through the Ballykeel Road area of Kilkeel and beyond at approximately 4am on Sunday morning.

At Simon Stevenson’s farm, a large Kane trailer was blown onto its side and forced across the yard, while the roof of a New Holland tractor was damaged and slates blown off the roof of an outbuilding.

A roof on another farm shed in the area was also ripped off and landed on a house a quarter of a mile away.

Kilkeel farmer Simon Stevenson is pictured with Mournes councillor Glyn Hanna, surveying the damage caused by the weekend's winds. This Kane trailer was blown across the yard.

Mournes councillor, Glyn Hanna, met with those caught up in the chaos and described the weekend’s events as extremely “stressful” for all involved.

“This has been a stressful day after the mini tornado on the Ballykeel Road and up into Brackenagh townland,” Cllr Hanna said.

“Please remember everyone who has suffered from his unexpected mini tornado, with damage to property and their wellbeing.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt as a result of the extreme weather.

Another trailer blown over by the mini tornado in the Kilkeel area.