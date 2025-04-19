Tough decisions necessary to eradicate bTB - Lockhart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has said the launch of the Blueprint for Bovine TB Eradication in Northern Ireland “largely mirrors previous recommendations made by Edwin Poots”, but says tough decisions are necessary on effective wildlife control to mitigate against the spread of the disease.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-page document has been drawn up by the TB Partnership Steering Group (TBPSG), founded in January to take an in-depth look at the November 2024 Review of bTB in Northern Ireland, compiled by DAERA’s chief vet Brian Dooher.

Carla Lockhart said: “The TBPSG’s report which is centered around people, cattle and wildlife, is a couple of weeks behind schedule, but seems to have managed to find common ground amongst the widespread industry stakeholder group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bovine TB is a challenging zoonotic disease which has devastating consequences for family farms and the agri-food industry. For decades farmers throughout Northern Ireland have been carrying the burden and crying out for new tactics in the battle against bTB.

Carla Lockhart MP.

“Over a 20-year period tuberculosis in cattle has cost over £750m in Northern Ireland. This represents a huge strain on the public purse, with figures confirming total costs of £55m in 2023/24, a figure estimated to rise to £60m for the 2024/25 period.

“Disease levels are at an all-time high, and propelling out of control in ‘hot spot’ areas in Northern Ireland. Enough is enough! The DAERA Minister can’t keep dodging the issue and kicking the can down the road on this hugely complex debate.

“The TBPSG blueprint document is a very small step forward, but it fails to acknowledge the significant role that infected wildlife, especially badgers, contribute to the escalating problem of TB in cattle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP’s Westminster Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added: “Farmers and industry stakeholders agree that something needs to change. We are all aware there is no ‘quick fix’ to eradicating bTB, but this latest report appreciates that meaningful reductions can be delivered by adopting science-led and evidence-based solutions.

“As a devolved government, the Stormont Executive is responsible for its own policy. The TBPSG blueprint aims to reduce bTB herd incidence by two per cent by 2030, and halve current levels by 2040, leading to eradication by 2050. The Westminster government’s plans are even more ambitious, planning to eradicate TB by 2038.

“In March 2022, my DUP colleague and former Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, unveiled a concise TB Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland. He considered all the options, including scientific evidence, the experiences of other jurisdictions, as well as industry consultation responses and environmental reports.”

The MP stated: “The science is clear and the peer-reviewed evidence must not be ignored any longer. It’s well documented that wildlife control has helped to combat the disease in other regions. Minister Muir must use all of the tools available in the fight against bTB, and that includes the thorny and unpopular issue of culling infected badgers. Tough decisions must be made, and introduced without delay, otherwise the eradication goals will remain out of reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farmers are at breaking point, and the majority have already lost faith in DAERA, as bTB continues to ravage farms and ruin livelihoods. The ongoing blight of the disease is a huge strain on the public purse. There is no point in delaying the inevitable, and wasting more money in the process, farmers want action now!”