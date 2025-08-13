Tourism and Hospitality Week 2025 celebrates importance of sector

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster, Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, and Jacqui Quinn, Policy and Member Engagement Executive at the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, launch Tourism & Hospitality Week 2025.

TOURISM Northern Ireland, Hospitality Ulster and the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance (NITA), along with other key partners, have joined forces to launch Tourism and Hospitality Week 2025.

Celebrating one of the region’s most valuable industries, the dedicated week – which aims to shine a spotlight on the importance of the tourism and hospitality sector to the local economy through a series of engaging events for both industry and the public – will take place from Tuesday, September 23, to Wednesday, October 1.

Having taken place for the first time last year, Tourism and Hospitality Week aims to showcase an industry which generates £1.1 billion for Northern Ireland’s economy, supporting more than 70,000 jobs across the region, and nearly 6,000 businesses.

The week-long celebration, which will incorporate World Tourism Day on September 27, is being supported by a host of key stakeholders, including Tourism NI, Hospitality Ulster, the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, the Northern Ireland Hotel Federation (NIHF), Tourism Ireland, the Further & Higher Education Network and Ulster University as well as tourism and hospitality businesses across Northern Ireland.

In addition, a number of councils are also involved this year.

Events taking place during the week include a celebration for businesses who are part of Tourism NI’s ‘Embrace A Giant Spirit’ portfolio, learning sessions for college tutors who deliver tourism-related further and higher education courses, a Tourism NI Food and Drink network collaboration event and a gathering of the key stakeholders and businesses involved in the implementation of the ‘Embracing Outdoor Tourism’ framework.

And this year the industry is being asked to join in with celebrating tourism by posting videos and photographs online highlighting the importance of the sector, using the hashtag #tourismhospitalityweek25

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Tourism & Hospitality Week places a deserved spotlight on the people and places that make us such an attractive destination for so many from across the island and further afield.

“The sector is vital to our economy, providing jobs right across the region, and I am committed to supporting and developing it going forward.”

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, said: “Building on the success of the inaugural Tourism & Hospitality Week last year, we are working towards making Northern Ireland a year-round, world class destination renowned for authentic experiences, landscape, heritage and culture and which benefits communities and the environment.

“The contribution the sector makes to the local economy cannot be underestimated and with ambitious plans to grow its worth, shining a light on the sector will only help achieve that goal.”

Dr Joanne Stuart OBE, CEO of the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance, said: “We are delighted that the NITA Conference will once again be part of Northern Ireland’s Tourism and Hospitality Week.

“Tourism is undergoing a period of profound transformation, shaped by an increasingly volatile and interconnected global landscape.

“The 2025 NITA Conference – Tourism in a Shifting World, will take place on 30th September at Larchfield Estate, Lisburn, and will explore how we can balance growth with sustainability, resilience with innovation.”

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster, said: “Tourism and Hospitality Week provides an opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate the importance of our tourism and hospitality sectors to the Northern Ireland economy.

“The creation of good jobs and careers is a particular priority for the members of Hospitality Ulster and this week we will showcase the ongoing work we are undertaking with our partners in further education to provide modern qualifications and career pathways for people.”

Further information about Tourism & Hospitality Week 2025 can be found at https://www.tourismni.com/business-guidance/opportunities-campaigns/tourism-and-hospitality-week-2025/