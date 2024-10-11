Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council held its annual 2024 Tourism Conference on Thursday 10th October at the Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge, bringing together local businesses and industry leaders to highlight local strengths, network and discuss the latest trends and innovations for the sector.

The conference programme featured a diverse line up of speakers including John McGrillen, Chief Executive, Tourism NI, Helen McGorman, Head of Trade Engagement, Tourism Ireland, Nicola Lyons, Head of Production, Screen NI and Leann Duffy, Head of Marketing and Sales, Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Opening the 2024 Tourism Conference, chair of ABC’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee Alderman Paul Greenfield said: “I am delighted to welcome local businesses from across the Borough to learn about the latest developments and innovations from Industry leaders and hear from those passionate about the future of the sector.

“Our local tourism and hospitality stakeholders are vital in the growth and sustainability of the sector. We hope today inspires continued collaborative working between businesses as well as with council for the shared goal of a thriving tourism destination.”

Pictured at the annual ABC Tourism Conference, held at Game of Thrones, Banbridge. L-R Karen Patterson, MC; Alderman Paul Greenfield; Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland; John McGrillen, Tourism NI; Sam Harding, Game of Thrones Studio Tour; Paul Tamati, ABC Council and Nicola Lyons, NI Screen. Photo by Philip Magowan

With a focus on the power of continued collaboration, the conference provided an opportunity for local tourism and hospitality providers to meet face to face, share information and learn from industry experts on the opportunities available from sector organisations such as Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland and also as part of the developing Screen Industry in Northern Ireland.

Sustainability was a key theme for this year’s conference, highlighting the importance of becoming leaner and greener, consumer trends around sustainable travel and what that means for businesses on the ground.

Discussions explored new opportunities in the sector, as well as ways in which tourism can continue to evolve and adapt in the face of challenges.

ABC Council is committed to drive tourism for the borough by providing memorable and unique visitor experiences, particular welcome was extended to the borough’s new Experience Development Programme participants, some of whom are new to the Tourism sector and in attendance.

L-R Helen McGorman, Tourism Ireland; Alderman Paul Greenfield; John McGrillen, Tourism NI; Sam Harding, Game of Thrones Studio Tour; Paul Tamati, ABC Council and Nicola Lyons, NI Screen. Photo by Philip Magowan

It is through these initiatives ABC council continues to showcase its culture and stories, celebrating local food and orchard produce and delivering world class signature events to a domestic, national and international audience.

The Tourism Conference 2024 was compèred by former broadcaster and journalist Karen Patterson.

The Council provides ongoing support to local tourism and hospitality providers through the Tourism, Arts and Culture Department.

For more information and advice contact: [email protected]