Tourism NI encourages businesses to `Power Up’ this Autumn

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism NI, Mark Wylie from DC Tours and Cian Landers, General Manager of the Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast, launch Tourism NI’s Autumn ‘Power Up’ campaign.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has launched an exciting new programme of business opportunities to support the tourism sector this autumn.

Exploring topics including AI in Tourism, Sustainability and Inclusive & Accessible Tourism, the events are specifically designed for the tourism industry to help their businesses grow and thrive.

With a host of autumnal events on the horizon in Northern Ireland, which are set to draw significant numbers to the region, including Halloween and Tourism NI’s month-long food and drink celebration, ‘Embrace A Giant Taste of October’, it is vital that the tourism sector is visitor ready.

Among the programme of support available this Autumn is a ‘The Future of AI in Tourism’ industry webinar on Tuesday, October 7.

Led by Ciaran Connolly, an AI expert from ProfileTree, the session is the first in a new series which will explore new AI topics available on MyTourismNI and highlight updates on the latest ChatGPT capabilities, all of which are tailored for the region’s tourism and hospitality businesses.

Industry can also attend an Inclusive & Accessible Tourism session at the Dunadry Hotel in Antrim on October 23.

Hosted by Jamie Shields, co-founder of Disabled by Society, those attending the event will learn new tips, and explore the latest tools to help them ensure their businesses are open to all.

Tourism businesses can also access ongoing support from MyTourismNI, a dynamic e-learning platform tailored for Northern Ireland’s tourism sector.

There is also further good news for Northern Ireland’s tourism industry as Tourism NI has launched its autumn marketing campaign.

The ‘Make this Autumn your next Giant Adventure’ campaign aims to inspire visitors to see, do and spend more during a short break in the region this autumn.

The all-island campaign, which is underpinned by Tourism NI’s ‘Embrace A Giant Spirit’ brand, will be supported by offers and promotions from industry.

Campaign activity will be integrated across TV, video on demand, radio, press, outdoor spaces and digital and social channels, delivering inspiration on where to find value for money experiences, paid attractions, events and accommodation this autumn.

As part of the campaign, which will also be supported by influencer-activity, PR and social media content, Tourism NI has also developed an industry toolkit which aims to help businesses maximise opportunities.

Eimear Callaghan, Head of Experience and Industry Development at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “Tourism NI is committed to providing strategic business support programmes to ensure the tourism industry is best placed to thrive both this autumn and into 2026.

“Following on from a strong performance this summer, which saw our industry shine during The 153rd Open and with a packed calendar of events taking place across Northern Ireland this autumn, it is vital that our tourism businesses are equipped with the right tools to both attract visitors in the short and long term, develop compelling visitor experiences and drive benefit for local communities right across the North.

“The support programme will ultimately help to build industry capability and professionalism in an extremely competitive global marketplace. We have a unique story to tell in the region and we want to ensure our industry is best placed to tell it.”