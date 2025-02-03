Tourism NI hosts golf club development day ahead of The 153rd Open

Tracey Mooney, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, George Diamondis, Golf Marketing Manager at Tourism NI, Michelle Connolly, Profile Tree, and Becca Tootill, Golf Marketing Executive at Tourism NI, at Shandon Park Golf Club during Tourism NI's golf club development day.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has brought the region’s golf clubs together for a specialised development day in preparation for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the Golf Club Development Workshop, which took place at Shandon Park Golf Club in Belfast, attendees were given a detailed overview of the upcoming Championship and were offered support and advice on how best to maximise the opportunities the world-class event will bring to Northern Ireland.

When The Open was last held at Royal Portrush in 2019, it became the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland, delivering a combined economic and media benefit of more than £100 million to the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The success was a ground-breaking event for tourism in Northern Ireland, demonstrating the region’s ability to seamlessly deliver world class events.

The sell-out event, which saw 237,750 golf fans in attendance, set a record for a championship staged outside St Andrews at the time.

During the engagement session, Tourism Northern Ireland updated the clubs on how the region performed as a golfing destination in 2024 and discussed plans to continue the growth of golf tourism between now and the end of the decade.

Those gathered also an heard an overview of The 153rd Open from The R&A.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees also took part in a Digital Marketing Workshop, facilitated by Profile Tree, which was aimed at helping golf clubs best promote their offering to golfing visitors to Northern Ireland this summer and beyond.

In addition, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council also presented a case study on the Heart of Down golf club cluster package, which has been successful in encouraging golfers to visit the region.

George Diamondis, Golf Marketing Manager at Tourism Northern Ireland, said: “The return of The Open to Royal Portrush this summer will once again highlight the exceptional golf offer we have here in Northern Ireland.

“Today’s workshop was about bringing clubs from across the country together to learn how to best maximise the opportunity the Championship will bring,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Golf Tourism surpassed a milestone value of more than £70 million for the first time in 2024, with more than 29,000 visitors travelling to Northern Ireland to play golf.

“It is an incredibly exciting time and working with the clubs to ensure we meet the expectations of the international visitors is vital to continue the growth in this thriving sector.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, meanwhile, is holding a ‘Tourism Through a Regenerative Lens’ conference on Thursday, February 27, at the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel in Enniskillen.

The event promises to be a dynamic gathering of industry leaders, tourism professionals, academics, local authorities, and community stakeholders, all working together to explore innovative and sustainable approaches to tourism development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will offer delegates a unique opportunity to learn about the future of tourism, with a focus on regenerative practices that create lasting, positive impacts on businesses, communities, and the environment.

Attendees will hear from a distinguished lineup of experts and thought leaders who will share their insights and strategies for achieving a more balanced and sustainable tourism economy.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair John McClaughry stated: “This conference represents a pivotal moment for the future of tourism in our region and beyond.

“By focusing on regenerative tourism, we hope to inspire a more balanced and holistic approach to tourism development – one that supports businesses, empowers communities, and preserves our environment for future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fermanagh and Omagh Tourism Conference 2025 is expected to draw a diverse range of professionals, including tourism business owners, academics, elected officials, and destination management organisations, all of whom will play a key role in shaping the future of the sector.

For further information about the event and to register, please visit www.fermanaghomagh.com