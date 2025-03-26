Tourism NI hosts international golf tour operators to showcase region ahead of The Open

A group of international golf tour operators and influencers invited by Tourism NI to sample the golf offering in the North-West ahead of The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in July, pictured at Portstewart Golf Club.

WITH just four months to go until The 153rd Open takes place at Royal Portrush, Tourism Northern Ireland has hosted a group of key international golf tour operators to shine a global spotlight on the region’s world-class golf offering.

More than 200,000 golf fans are expected to descend on Portrush this summer to watch some of the world’s top players in action.

The 148th Open, which took place at the venue in 2019, delivered a combined economic and media benefit of £106m and was the biggest sporting event ever staged in the region.

The legacy of the event has paid major dividends for the North Coast area and across Northern Ireland, not least the sense of pride achieved from hosting such a prestigious event.

Ahead of the Championship this summer, which will take place from July 13-20, Tourism NI invited 12 golf tour operators and influencers to visit the region as part of the North-West Showcase.

The aim of the cross-border familiarisation trip, which has been organised in partnership with Failte Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council, through the North West Development Fund, is to raise the profile of the amazing golf offering across the North Coast, while focusing on Derry as a hub for visiting golfers.

Those taking part in the five-day trip are visiting from a host of key golf markets, including Britain, the US, Canada, France, Italy and Sweden.

The trip itinerary, which will also highlight the accommodation and non-golf visitor experiences on offer along the North Coast, saw the visitors play a host of golf courses, including at Portstewart Golf Club, Castlerock Golf Club, Ballyliffin Golf Club, North-West GC and Portsalon Golf Club.

George Diamondis, Golf Marketing Manager at Tourism NI, said the North-West Showcase was an “excellent opportunity” to showcase some of the best golf, accommodation and authentic visitor experiences on offer in the region.

“The Open returning to Royal Portrush this summer will once again shine the spotlight on Northern Ireland to a huge global audience, showcasing all that this incredible destination has to offer.

“We expect The Open to generate a huge interest and prompt golfers from all over the world to visit the region to play golf in the coming years.

“Hosting familiarisation trips such as this one gives us the opportunity to bring specialist golf tour operators to the North to experience our offering first hand and build relationships with the suppliers who will make up the packages they offer their clients.”

Jennifer O’Donnell, Tourism Manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said: “This showcase event is a fantastic way to promote the region as a world-class golf destination.

“This collaboration allows us all to showcase our offering and help put the spotlight on what we have to offer to golf visitors.

“We believe that Derry City is the perfect location for golfers to base themselves so they can experience not only our unique culture and history but also sample our hospitality and vibrant cultural scene and leave with a lasting positive impression of their time here.”