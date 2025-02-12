Tourism NI launches accommodation certification campaign ahead of The Open

Aidan McPeake, Director of Environmental Services at Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism Northern Ireland, and Andy McKeown, Station Commander at the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has urged accommodation providers planning to rent out their properties for The Open this summer to get certified.

Taking place at Royal Portrush Golf Club from July 13-20, the world-class event is expected to draw unprecedented crowds to the North Coast.

In preparation, Tourism NI has launched a new accommodation certification campaign to ensure providers are Open-ready for The Championship.

It is legal requirement that all visitor accommodation in Northern Ireland must be certified by Tourism NI, even if they are let on an ad-hoc basis.

Such legislation ensures that all providers comply with relevant regulations, operate on a level playing field, maintain quality standards, and instil consumer confidence in our tourism offerings.

More importantly, operating without certification could result in legal action against the operator and reputational damage to the wider industry.

The certification process includes a physical inspection of the property and its facilities by a member of the Tourism NI team. Proprietors can also receive operational and marketing advice during the certification process.

The new industry-wide campaign, which is being supported by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council (CCGBC), emphasises the importance of legal operation and the simplicity of the certification process.

David Roberts, Director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “We saw growth in visitor accommodation in the area to meet the needs of people coming to The Open in 2019.

“It is really important that anyone providing visitor accommodation is certified in good time ahead of The Open coming back to Royal Portrush in July. We don’t want anyone looking to offer visitor accommodation to miss out by not being certified.

“The process of applying for certification is straightforward and can be completed online. A certificate lasts for four years so it will be in place whether you are looking to offer stays on an ad-hoc or a more long-term basis.”

Aidan McPeake, Director of Environmental Services at CCGBC, said: “We are excited to welcome The 153rd Open back to Portrush in July, with preparations well underway.

“I encourage all property owners within the borough considering letting their property to visitors to ensure they are certified by Tourism NI and take advantage of the advice and support available.”

Andy McKeown, from the NIFRS, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Tourism NI to promote fire safety in tourist accommodations.

“It is your responsibility to protect people using the premises from the risk of fire. This can be achieved by carrying out a fire risk assessment, ensuring sufficient smoke alarms are installed and operational, ensuring occupants know what to do in the event of a fire, and ensuring your premises meet the required standards of fire safety.”

The launch of the new certification campaign comes just weeks before Tourism NI will be hosting a ‘Get Ready Open’ webinar on Tuesday, February 25.

The session will provide information about The 153rd Open and opportunities to get involved, focusing on the Tourism NI industry toolkit, which will be launched ahead of the webinar.

Further information about the webinar is available at tourismni.com/the153rdopen

Further information about certification is available at [email protected] or by calling 028 90 441545.