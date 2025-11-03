Tourism NI supports “atmospheric” Georgian Festival, Armagh

Emily Magee, Events Development Manager at Tourism NI (centre), pictured with Gill Robb, Tourism Events and Animation Manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and Sheila Rooney, Georgian Living History Character.

TOURISM Northern Ireland is delighted to support this year’s Georgian Festival in Armagh as the city prepares to step back in time ahead of the festive season.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh’s Georgian heritage will be brought to life with visitors able to experience Christmas as it may have been more than 250 years ago – a period when visionary Archbishop Richard Robinson helped shape much of the city’s Georgian character.

Taking place from November 27-30, artisan markets, live music, themed tours and family entertainment will offer a glimpse into 18th-century life, while also marking the beginning of the Christmas season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be festive light shows at the iconic Market House, as well as mock trials in Armagh Courthouse, a Highwayman’s Banquet at the Archbishop’s Palace and an ‘Evening at the Georgian Opera’ in the Archbishop’s Chapel with the centrepiece of the weekend being Georgian Day on November 29.

It is estimated the event will draw around 30,000 visitors with 10% coming from outside Northern Ireland.

Around 1,000 participants are expected to take part in the festivities, with estimates suggesting around 800 bednights (hotel, B&B, guesthouse, self-catering) will be booked.

The Georgian Festival is expected to generate almost £500,000 for the local economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is one of 14 events which recently secured funding through Tourism NI’s International Tourism Events Fund.

The ITEF supports events that attract significantly high levels of visitors to Northern Ireland while also generating international media coverage, which helps to showcase the region as a must-see travel destination.

Emily Magee, Events Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism Northern Ireland is delighted to welcome the Georgian Festival to the International Tourism Events Funding Programme for the first time.

“This much-loved event continues to grow, drawing thousands of visitors and raising Armagh’s profile at the heart of this historic landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city’s unique heritage, while supporting regional and seasonal tourism.”

Gill Robb, Tourism Events and Animation Manager at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said: “Excitement is building as we prepare to welcome visitors to this year’s Armagh Georgian Festival, one of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive and atmospheric festive events.

“Now in its 21st year, the festival continues to grow, offering a unique opportunity to experience the sights and stories of 18th-century Armagh.

“Thanks to support from Tourism NI’s International Events Fund, we’ve expanded the programme to include the Georgian Gourmet Food Tour, a performance by Northern Ireland Opera, an extended Sunday schedule, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Georgian Day on Saturday, 29 November, featuring over 100 stalls in Northern Ireland’s largest festive artisan market, remains a major draw for visitors and a vital platform for local makers and producers.

“This investment helps us attract new audiences, extend visitor stays, and support the local economy. It’s a magical weekend, and we look forward to sharing the city’s Georgian charm with visitors from near and far.”