Tourism Northern Ireland Hosts Sustainability Learning Journey

Nikki McQuillan, senior lecturer at Ulster University, Maria McAlister, Interim Experience Brand Development Manager at Tourism NI, with Tina O’Dwyer, CEO of The Tourism Space.

TOURISM Northern Ireland has hosted a Co Fermanagh learning journey for tourism businesses keen to make their offering more sustainable.

The 11 businesses that took part in the visit to the Cuilcagh Lakelands UNESCO Global Geopark are currently participating in the fifth cohort of Tourism NI’s Sustainable Tourism Business Programme.

Facilitated by The Tourism Space, in partnership with Ulster University, the programme aims to support businesses to become advocates for sustainable tourism experiences in Northern Ireland.

Through the programme, the businesses gain a deeper understanding of sustainable tourism practices and are equipped with practical strategies to manage energy, water, and waste efficiently.

Businesses who complete the programme gain a Level 4 Certificate of Achievement in Sustainable Tourism Practice in Destinations from Ulster University.

Designed to build strong relationships, enhance knowledge, and establish best practices among participants, completion of the programme will ultimately lead to a thriving cluster of sustainable tourism businesses in Northern Ireland.

The field trip took place as part of Tourism and Hospitality Week 2025.

Celebrating one of region’s most valuable industries, the dedicated week aims to shine a much-deserved spotlight on a sector which generates £1.1 billion for the local economy, supports 70,000 jobs across the region, and nearly 6,000 businesses.

Supported by a host of key partners, the week, which runs until October 1, is made up of a series of engaging events for both industry and the public.

The tourism businesses which took part in yesterday’s learning journey included Indie Fude, The Sound Healing Spa, Killeavy Castle, Brack Tours, The Guildhall, the Peacemakers Museum, Carrick-A -Rede Retreat, Seamus Heaney Homeplace, Friels Bar Restaurant/Gorta Heritage Centre, Ballyscullion Park and Croga Tours.

During the familiarisation trip to Enniskillen, the group met with members of Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark’s Regenerative Tourism Business Network.

Made up of 32 members, those who belong to the network share the common goal of being a more sustainable business.

The group made a number of stops during the trip, including at Belmore Court & Motel, The Boatyard Distillery and The Firehouse.

The group also enjoyed a trip along Lough Erne on the Island Discovery, a silent, all-electric eco-friendly motor experience, courtesy of Erne Water Taxi, and tried their hand at archery at community-centred Blue Green Yonder, an outdoor adventure centre.

At each location participants heard from business representatives about their ongoing action plans to enhance sustainability and shared learnings of their own experience.

Maria McAlister, Interim Experience Brand Development Manager at Tourism NI, said: “The field trip module of the Sustainable Tourism Business Programme is consistently mentioned as one of the highlights by participants.

“This immersive experience provides a fantastic opportunity to learn from other sustainable businesses across Northern Ireland, while connecting with like-minded operators making meaningful progress.

“Following the trip, participants will continue to develop their knowledge in areas such as accessibility and inclusion, sustainability storytelling, and carbon footprint measurement. By the end of the programme, each business will have created a tailored sustainability action plan and, after assessment, be awarded a Level 4 Certificate in Sustainable Tourism Practice in Destinations, accredited by Ulster University.

“With an increasing number of businesses completing the programme each year, this collective effort is helping strengthen Northern Ireland’s reputation as a sustainable destination on the global stage.”