Tourism Northern Ireland’s 'One Year Countdown’ to the 153rd Open officially begins

The Open golf championship returns to Royal Portrush next year.

THE Open will return to Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim in just 12 months and preparations are already well underway.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following American golfer Xander Schauffele’s triumphant win at the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in Scotland on Sunday, the eyes of the golfing world moved to Northern Ireland ahead of its staging of the 153rd Open in 2025.

The prestigious championship will return to Royal Portrush from July 13-2 and work has already begun to ensure the major sporting event is even more memorable than 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 148th Open, held at Royal Portrush nine years ago, became the biggest sporting event ever held in Northern Ireland, delivering a combined economic and media benefit of more than £100 million to the region.

The success was a ground-breaking event for tourism in Northern Ireland, demonstrating the region’s ability to seamlessly deliver a world class event.

The Open saw Northern Ireland gain £37.3 million in destination marketing from the 5,400 hours of global television coverage, with the competition beamed into 500 million homes.

The sell-out event, which saw 237,750 golf fans in attendance, set a record for a championship staged outside St Andrews at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The return of The Open to Northern Ireland is already highly anticipated.

Tourism NI is coordinating the multi-agency plan across Government along with The R&A, Royal Portrush and Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council to ensure the delivery of another unforgettable week for participants and spectators alike.

Industry across Northern Ireland are already preparing to offer a giant welcome to visitors who will be attending the event.

It is hoped that many of those visiting from abroad will also take the opportunity to visit the region’s world-famous attractions, enjoy its gastronomic experiences and explore the great outdoors whilst they are here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland really is ‘Made for Golf’, with more than 90 golf courses, including Royal Portrush and Royal County Down, which are regularly featured in the top 20 world rankings, and golf tourism has increased significantly thanks to the quality of courses on offer.

Recent figures show that the value of golf tourism in 2023 increased to £68.2m, the highest figure ever recorded for golf tourism in Northern Ireland.

The one-year countdown to The Open begins just months after Northern Ireland was named Best Golf Destination in Western Europe by the influential International Association of Golf Tour Operators. (IAGTO)

John McGrillen, Chief Executive of Tourism NI, said: “We are really looking forward to The Open returning to Royal Portrush next year and it is already shaping up to be another fantastic occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last Open back in 2019 brought huge benefits not just to the North Coast but to the whole of Northern Ireland.” he said.

“It allowed us to present a very positive image of Northern Ireland across the globe, not only as a golf destination but also as a place to visit and invest.

“We have seen a lot of investment, both locally and from overseas, in the hotel sector on the North Coast following the event as well as in other locations such as Newcastle, Derry and Belfast, which have all benefited from the boom in golf tourism.

“This does not only benefit the golfing industry, but it is also good for the whole of the tourism and hospitality sector here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGrillen added: “Tourism NI is focused on working with all our partners to deliver a fantastic event next July, showcasing the best of Northern Ireland to our local, national and international visitors and ensuring a sustainable legacy which every part of society here can benefit from.”

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director - Championships at The R&A, said: “The return of The Open to Royal Portrush in 2019 was a huge success and highlighted the passion and enthusiasm for golf that exists on the island of Ireland.

“We are working closely with our partners and local agencies to ensure that the championship is another memorable occasion and a true celebration of golf for everyone who attends.”

Ian Kerr, Chairman of the Championship Committee at Royal Portrush, said: “The championship five years ago was an unbelievable success and I have no doubt next year will be equally as good, if not better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 153rd Open will once again showcase Royal Portrush as one of the world's great golf destinations and leave a positive long-term legacy. It has an incredible international reputation and this championship promises to be another epic occasion."

Pat Mulvenna, Director of Leisure and Development at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, said it is a “great privilege” to welcome back The Open.

“The legacy of the event has paid major dividends for our area,” she said.

“The council will make all efforts to ensure that visitors to the event have a positive experience and that the investment will showcase our fantastic golfing product.”

The ballot for tickets for the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush will remain open until 3pm on July 31. The ballot can be entered at www.theopen.com/ticket-ballot